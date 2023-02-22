What is Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator? Know the app that makes fun of people for buying the game

Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator might sound like a gimmick at first to a layman who may not have heard of it before. Yet, it’s a separate, and complete game, that’s heavily influenced by the more notable title from Avalanche Software; however, its intentions are not very subtle, and the developers are certainly not fond of the original game.

Hogwarts Legacy had a big opening, breaking some truly illustrated records. From reaching new milestones among single-player titles to streaming viewership, many fans have poured their love; however, the game has also divided the community's opinions due to the events leading up to its release.

While one part of the gaming community eagerly awaits the title and loves all there is, another despises it. This is due to the influence of JK Rowling, who led to the birth of the Harry Potter franchise. While the game is set before the time of Harry and his friends, the possible association with the author has resulted in much criticism. This is basically what led to the creation of the Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator, a satirical take for those who want to buy the actual game.

Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator is the fallout from the hate surrounding the game due to controversies

When someone starts playing Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator, it becomes clear that the game is a satirical take for buyers. It also clarifies that its developer isn’t fond of JK Rowling and her comments.

The satirical game plays out from a player’s point of view who receives a text from Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav, who urges them to buy the game in support of developers. This is followed by a message from someone called Ashley, who conveys the opposite, stating that JK Rowling still benefits from it.

However, Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator lets players buy multiple copies of the game, and a wild ride follows. There are references to comments by popular streamers and personalities stating their opinions. Moreover, even JK Rowling makes an appearance commenting on her opinion.

While in-game players end up buying the game, Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator provides plenty of anecdotes from real-life articles. Whoever has made it is clearly not a fan of JK Rowling and the comments she has made in real life.

Her comments have been a problem for Avalanche Software, who have tried to keep their game separate from it.

While much of the protests have been more direct, this instance proves that the community has no dearth of creativity. Someone managed to have their say on Warner Bros. Interactive’s game in a different way without going for the most obvious way.

At the time of writing, the Hogwarts Legacy Purchase Simulator is no longer available to the public. The earlier link, which allowed players to download the game, seems to have been taken down. Clicking on it gives a 404 error, so it’s unclear if players will ever get to play the game again.

