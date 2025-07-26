What is Invoke in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Invoke in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a mechanic that allows you to purchase items, albeit at a cost. The latest souls-like offering from Leenzee has several new mechanics that, while taking inspirations from other games in the genre, aim to provide players with a unique approach. One such system is the Madness, and the Invoke mechanic is directly connected to it.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Invoke in Wuchang Fallen Feathers.

Invoke in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers explained

Invoke is a system that allows you to purchase items, specifically consumables, from the Shrines in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at the cost of it increasing your Madness. It trades your sanity, and will fill up the Madness meter will gradually fill up as you purchase more items.

Interact with any shrine (Image via 505 Games)

While Traders in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will trade you items for Red Mercury, Invoke will offer you consumables at the cost of you slowly gaining and filling your Madness meter.

These items are limited, however, and once you gain Madness, an enhanced berserker-like state that allows you to deal more damage at the cost of taking more, you won't be able to purchase any more from the Invoke feature. You will be able to obtain items again once you reduce your Madness in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers by defeating the Inner Demon or offering Relics in Shu Sanctum.

Invoke allows you to trade and purchase important Consumables such as Special Pills, which restore your HP. It is also a great way to increase your Madness if you prefer that playstyle. Each item you purchase will have a specific cost and will increase the Madness based on what you decide to trade your sanity for.

Keep in mind that you cannot trade Red Mercury while using the Invoke feature.

How to Invoke in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Using Invoke in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is quite easy. Follow the given steps to do so:

Once you arrive at a Shrine, use the Invoke option on the bottom right corner of the menu.

Purchase any items that you need

You can leave once you are done, or completely fill up the Madness meter if you desire to do that.

The items will be sent directly to your inventory once you purchase them. You can put them on your Quick-use wheel if you need to use them during a difficult boss fight.

That concluded everything you need to know about Invoke in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

