What's the best weapon in Super People?

The closed beta period of Super People has many players trying out the various weapons found in the game. Players can access shotguns, SMGs, snipers, assault rifles, and more.

The weapon categories should be familiar to those familiar with the current crop of Battle Royale titles such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The overall consensus among players seems to be that the M416S assault rife is the best weapon in the game. It may be easy to use, but it is one of the most effective guns players can find.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The M416S assault rifle is currently the best weapon in Super People

The M416S assault rifle is the most common, efficient, and reliable weapon in this new battle royale game developed by Wonder People. It uses 5.56mm ammunition, which can be found all over the map.

The only downside of the M416S AR is that it has the lowest damage per bullet among the game's assault rifles, yet, it still outshines the rest. So, what makes it better than the higher-powered ARs?

SuperPeople_Official @SuperPeople_GL



Thanks to your fervent support, CBT has officially been extended.



We will continue to work on improving your game experience based on your feedback,

so keep an eye on Super People and see you in the battlefield!



It is incredibly stable and has a high rate of fire. Gunning down enemies from a distance is no problem at all, given the M416S' accuracy and how quickly it can send out bullets.

The game's map is wide open in a variety of areas, setting up the stage for frequent ranged battles. Consistent firing is one of the most important factors of gunfights in a BR, and this AR certainly does the trick.

Fuzzface @FaZeFuzzface been taking notes on super people from big biceps @TSMViss streams.🧐 been taking notes on super people from big biceps @TSMViss streams.🧐 https://t.co/4f5ibXGL55

Weapons can be modified and upgraded to reach their different rarity tiers. The Mythical version of the M416S comes with the following stats:

Damage : 28.2

: 28.2 Range : 80.0

: 80.0 Stability : 71.0

: 71.0 Capacity : 30

: 30 Fire Rate: 700

The fire rate, range, and stability are some of the highest of any gun. It will shoot even faster and with more accuracy than some of the top submachine guns that players can pick up.

Overall, the M416S assault rifle should be the go-to weapon for any player giving the game a try during its beta period.

