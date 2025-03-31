What is Karma in Inzoi and how does it work?

Karma in Inzoi is the game’s way of tracking how your Zoi behaves in the world. Whether you’re playing as a kind and generous citizen or a troublemaker who thrives on chaos, your actions will shape your Karma, influencing how other Zois interact with you and unlocking new gameplay opportunities.

Ad

Much like a morality system in RPGs, Karma in Inzoi isn’t just about good versus evil — it directly impacts the world around your Zoi. From friendly encounters to criminal activities, everything you do adds up. Let’s break down how Karma works, how to change it, and whether being neutral is even worth it.

Understanding Karma in Inzoi: How it works and what it affects

Fighting can cause bad Karma in Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

How Karma works in Inzoi

Ad

Trending

Your Karma level is not an indicator of what others around you see of you — it's how the game gauges what you're doing. The higher on the spectrum you get with your Karma, the more moves you'll gain access to that fit the character that you've chosen to be.

Good Karma opens up positive interactions, which facilitate the building of relationships, gaining respect, and contributing to the success of society. Other Zois will become more friendly and approachable and open to interacting with you.

opens up positive interactions, which facilitate the building of relationships, gaining respect, and contributing to the success of society. Other Zois will become more friendly and approachable and open to interacting with you. Bad Karma leads to more sinister options, like picking a fight, bullying people, or even criminal activities like stealing from ATMs. Just be wary — police officers are out there, and getting caught might put your Zoi behind bars.

leads to more sinister options, like picking a fight, bullying people, or even criminal activities like stealing from ATMs. Just be wary — police officers are out there, and getting caught might put your Zoi behind bars. Neutral Karma doesn't appear to provide any significant gameplay benefits at present, although the system is constantly being expanded and updated, so there might be new balanced mechanics in upcoming patches.

Ad

One unique aspect of Karma in Inzoi is that if your Zoi dies with terrible karma, they won’t just disappear — they’ll become a ghost. While the ghost mechanics haven’t been fully implemented yet, it’s clear that Karma affects more than just your Zoi’s life — it follows them beyond death.

Read also: 5 best beginner's tips before starting Inzoi

How to gain or lose Karma in Inzoi

Raising or lowering your Karma is simple — you just have to keep an eye on your actions and decisions. A dedicated Karma section in the dialogue menu makes it easy to see what will raise or lower your Karma.

Ad

Blue icon = Good Karma (friendly, helpful, and kind deeds).

= Good Karma (friendly, helpful, and kind deeds). Red icon = Bad Karma (being rude, violent, or criminal).

If you would like to make your Karma change quicker, there are two ways:

Karma Donuts – Special consumable items can reset your Karma to neutral or instantly drop it to very bad. However, there’s no instant way to boost good Karma — you’ll have to earn that through actions. City Management settings – There's a setting that allows you to change how quickly all Zois' Karma changes. If you increase the rate, you can max out (or ruin) your Karma within minutes.

Ad

Additionally, you can even step in manually if a Zoi's Karma dips perilously low. You can choose a Zoi from the City Menu every 24 game hours and give them the opportunity to bolster their karma. They can choose to do it or not, but showing them the right path might just encourage them to pursue it.

Just don't disturb them between 5:00 AM and 6:00 AM — this is Zois' special time, and the effects of disturbing them during this period are unknown.

Ad

Is Neutral Karma worth it?

A Still from Inzoi (Image via Krafton)

Right now, there doesn’t seem to be much benefit to ensuring a neutral karma balance. Since levels of extreme Karma in Inzoi unlock unique actions, being neutral might actually limit your gameplay options. However, given that Inzoi is still evolving, future updates could introduce more depth to this system.

Ad

Check out: How to respawn stuck Zoi in Inzoi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.