What does KDA mean in Halo Infinite?

Anyone playing multiplayer in Halo Infinite will eventually run into the stat that is labeled as KDA. Typically, the KDA stat will pop up at the end of a match, such as Slayer, when the match scoreboard appears for everyone. Of course, players can also see KDA when they look at the end of match results.

The numbers given for KDA in Halo Infinite can be confusing because they are always based on one positive or negative variable. Most players, especially those from Call of Duty, will typically look at their kill and death ratio and can evenly divide those numbers. KDA on the other hand, adds an assist variable to the mix which can confuse new players.

The meaning of KDA in Halo Infinite multiplayer

When players see their KDA in Halo Infinite, it is a combination of their kills, deaths, and assists. All three of those numbers are combined in an equation that leads to their KDA after the match ends. In Call of Duty, players can simply take how many kills they had and divide that by how many deaths they had. Anyone with 24 kills and 12 deaths will have a 2.0 ratio with a normal K/D process.

In Halo Infinite, there is a calculation that can be used to get the standard KDA number at the end of the match. First, players should start with how many kills they have, then look at all of their assists. However, the assists need to be divided by 3 because they count as 1/3 of a kill. Once those two are added together, players can subtract their total deaths to get the final KDA number.

The full equation for KDA in Halo Infinite should look like (Kills + Assists/3 - Deaths). Most of the time, the KDA shouldn't have too much of an effect, but that's not always the case.

The importance of KDA in Halo Infinite

KDA doesn't always paint the full picture. (Image via Microsoft)

Slayer is the game mode in which KDA will mean the most. The main objective in Slayer is to simply get 50 kills before the other team. If a player has a ton of kills, low deaths, and plenty of assists, then KDA will reflect a valuable asset to the team.

In other modes, KDA can still reflect multiplayer performance, but it doesn't take into account any objective score. Some players will be better at Slaying, while others are better at holding down objective time. Regardless, knowing the meaning of KDA can still help with improvement in Halo Infinite.

