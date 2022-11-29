What do we know about Carol Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom's update on November 30 is going to be one of the bigger ones in a while, but one specific release has fans particularly excited, i.e., Carol, an Epic rarity Healer.

As per the in-game news section, she will be the second to also act as a DMG Dealer, which is the leading cause of the hype surrounding her.

Read on to find out all that is known about the Cookie that might soon be replacing Cream Unicorn and Pure Vanilla in your rosters.

Exploring the upcoming Carol Cookie and her skills in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The November 30 update notice in the in-game news section includes Carol Cookie's full skill description. It outlines her two-part skill wherein she harnesses two "Magic Songs" to aid her allies.

When her entire team stands, she will sing the Songs of Joy, heal back the lost HP, and provide CRIT% and CRIT DMG buffs. When two or fewer Cookies will be left, including Carol, she will sing the Song of Change and the Song of Energy.

She will deal DMG, provide the same CRIT buffs as the Songs of Joy, and also reduce her ally's cooldowns. With each attack, the Song of Energy will also be applied, which will heal back some HP.

The Song of Energy comes with the caveat that its healing is divided between the remaining Cookies, so the more that are alive when Carol is dealing DMG, the less healing each of them, including Carol herself, will receive.

The numbers for any aspect of the "Magic Songs" skill are not yet known, and will only be available after the Cookie Run: Kingdom update goes live at 7 pm (GMT +9) on November 30.

While those numbers will be key to how Carol fits into the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, as per her skill description, she is directly competing with Cotton Cookie, a popular Support. The latter was the first with the healing + DMG dealing combo skill, and was released in November last year.

Cotton continues to be featured in the upper levels of Cookie Run: Kingdom tier lists, but has certainly fallen in terms of pick rate after the introduction of new Supports like Eclair and Healers like Cream Unicorn.

This fall is attributed to Cotton becoming a very average DMG Dealer and Healer in relation to newer releases, leading to players preferring to have dedicated healers/DPSs on their team rather than said Cookie.

Carol faces this same challenge because, as a new addition, she will have to be either a stellar DMG Dealer or Healer, if not both, to make a place for herself in the crowded Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

Stock up on your Healing Skill Powders, Topping Pieces, and Cookie Cutters for tomorrow's update to be the first to meet and find out if Carol lives up to the hype, and get an edge on others in the Arena.

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

