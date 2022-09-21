What are Magic: The Gathering's new Attractions cards? How they work, format legality, and more

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Unfinity expansion will feature hundreds of new cards, and many of them will be playable in Eternal formats like Legacy. However, it won’t just create new, silly cards, but a new card type. This new card type, Attractions, will vary in their legality, but it’s a completely new addition to the card game.

These cards do not go into your main deck, but will have their own side deck, away from the main board and away from the side deck. Here’s what is known about this interesting new card type.

Magic: The Gathering has a new card type in Unfinity - Attractions

Attractions are a new card type for Magic: The Gathering, which has its own deck and play zone to worry about. In a way, this is interesting, because Magic: The Gathering’s play space has remained more or less the same for years.

However, it adds another level of complication and even more cards for a game of Magic, just in general. Attractions are in their own Attraction deck. To have this in your game, you need to have at least 10 Attractions in constructed formats, and three Attractions in Limited.

The Attraction deck can only have one of each Attraction, but you can have as many Attractions in your deck as you want. As of this writing, there are 45 of them, and not all of them are necessarily going to be Eternal format legal. If more of these cards come out in the future, they could also be added to your Attraction deck for Magic: The Gathering.

You cannot use these Attractions until you play a card that can trigger “opening an Attraction”. An excellent example is the “Lifetime” Pass Holder, a 1-cost Zombie guest creature.

This creature opens an Attraction when it dies. On top of that, whenever you roll to visit your Attractions, if you roll a 6, it comes back into play. When do you roll to visit Attractions, though? This takes place at the beginning of your first Main Phase - the same time as your Sagas would, for example.

When this happens, roll a six-sided die (d6). On the right side of these card text boxes, you’ll see a series of circles. If the number you roll corresponds with one of the lit circles, you can trigger the ability on the card.

Hall of Mirrors is one of many powerful Attractions (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Some Attractions will also have alternate versions that have other required rolls (EG: Centrifuge). Not all of these cards will be legal in Eternal formats, but many will. These cards are also all Artifacts, so they can be destroyed. They do not have casting costs, so they cannot be cast.

An example of these cards is Hall of Mirrors. It can only be triggered by a 2 or a 6, but it’s an incredibly powerful card. When you visit, you choose a creature you control. All of your creatures become that creature until the end of the turn, except they lose “legendary” status if they had it.

It’s worth noting that many of these cards will be legal in Eternal formats, like Legacy. It is very easy to tell if the card is or is not tournament legal. Look at the bottom center of the card - if there’s an acorn, it is not legal for Eternal formats.

Gift Shop can generate several different effects, depending on how many times you can visit it (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

On October 7, 2022, Unfinity joins the Magic: The Gathering family, though it will likely not be available in Magic: The Gathering Arena. It’s worth noting that it will be available for Magic Online players.

