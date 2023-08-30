What makes Dutch van der Linde the most compelling villain in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2?

Rockstar took almost a decade to bring out the sequel to Red Dead Redemption, and the result is a spectacular, near-perfect game filled with dynamic and memorable characters. Dutch Van der Linde is one such character whose transformation from a benevolent philanthropic outlaw to a narcissistic butcher leaves an appalling effect on gamers.

Dutch Van der Linde is arguably the most compelling villain Rockstar Games has ever created, and here's why.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Rockstar created Dutch van der Linde as the foil to Arthur in Red Dead Redemption 2

A self-made egoistic leader

Dutch built his gang and caused its downfall in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar)

There are two types of villains in Red Dead Redemption 2. One kind is corrupt from the beginning, and the other kind allows themselves to be sucked into corruption. Dutch Van der Linde belongs to the second group and is a classic example of a man whose ambitions lead him astray.

Van der Linde has a detailed story arc like Arthur and John. He had a difficult childhood. His father was an army man who died young, leaving a bitter effect on him. Dutch started his life of crime as a petty con man. Eventually, he met Hosea Mathews, another con man. Both tried to rob each other and discovered their skills were evenly matched.

Dutch and Hosea, who gave shelter to Arthur and John, founded the notorious Linde gang. They quickly assumed a lifestyle similar to the legendary Robin Hood under the leadership of Dutch, who thought himself to be fighting for a good cause. He was an idealist and disdainfully rejected the rule of law.

A benevolent man with a strong penchant for violence

Van der Linde's penchant for mindless violence caused some conflicts among gang members in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar)

Dutch Van der Linde is a fine mix of kindness and violence. These two qualities are polar opposites that have found a home in Dutch. On one side, he rescued poor, helpless people on the way and sheltered them, which is a commendable act. But on the other, he did not flinch when massacring his enemies.

The massacre of the O’Driscoll Boys in the cabin, burning down Braithwaite Manor, and allowing Catherine Braithwaite to pine for the dead alone in front of the burnt house are a few instances of his mindless cruelty. While this brutality towards his enemies can be understood, his indiscriminate killing of the innocent is appalling.

The violence that he was capable of unleashing shocked even his most trusted friends. He killed a defenseless woman in cold blood during a robbery. This event greatly disturbed Hosea and Arthur, and their trust in Dutch Van der Linde was shaken as a result. His cruelty played a significant role in the gang falling apart.

Obsession with Wild West Life

Rockstar successfully presents the essence of Wild West culture in the Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar)

Dutch Van der Linde was a staunch believer that the rule of law would shackle human beings and hinder their growth. For him, the wild west was the route to freedom. Initially, he was benevolent and would happily share his loot with the poor and helpless. He basked in the glory of the Wild West, but this turned into an obsession that proved to be costly.

Initially, Van der Linde was oblivious to the decline of Wild West culture. He was an idealist and wanted to carry it on forever. Finally, when the realization that Wild West culture was on its wane sank in, he refused to change his ways and retaliated against those he believed had betrayed him. His erratic actions and narcissistic behavior created more cracks in the gang and deteriorated the trust among members.

One of the most famous betrayals in the history of video games

Arthur was an integral part of Linde Gang in Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Rockstar)

Dutch Van der Linde is an enigmatic character, having many qualities that grab the imagination of gamers. However, it comes as a shock when he betrays John Marston and Arthur Morgan, who are like his sons. This betrayal brutally exposes his dark side in Red Dead Redemption 2, and it clearly shows that he never cared for his gang and was only concerned about himself.

Dutch had taken many from the streets and given them shelter in his gang, but he paid special attention to Arthur and John by teaching them how to read, hunt, and shoot. John was so close to him that he was considered his protege. John and Arthur both equally reciprocated Dutch's affection and had undying loyalty to him.

However, John's affection for Abigail caused some tension between the two. When the gang grew suspicious about the presence of a mole in the band, Dutch suspected John of being the mole and did not save him in the final mission of Red Dead Redemption 2. His act proved that he could be cruel enough to sacrifice a close aid.

He also betrayed Arthur by supporting Micha, Arthur's arch-enemy. Dutch's undoing is probably one of the biggest downfalls of a principal character ever seen in a Rockstar game. A man who brought a bunch of young men and women under one umbrella to build a free society ends up betraying his principles and becoming one of the main catalysts for the dissolution of his gang.