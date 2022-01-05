What is the meaning of OMEGALUL on Twitch?

"OMEGALUL" is one of the many trending Twitch emotes that are spammed universally throughout the chats of various streamers.

Those who are new may find it difficult to keep up with the lingo of the Amazon-based platform, which is constantly changing and expanding. While the meaning of the emote is fairly simple, its origin contains an integral part of Twitch's history.

OTK @OTKnetwork @Retrora This is what i use to type omegalul in twitch chat faster than anyone else @Retrora This is what i use to type omegalul in twitch chat faster than anyone else

What does OMEGALUL mean and when is it used?

"OMEGALUL" is, in fact, an edited version of the "LUL" emote, which is apparent if one assesses its name. The usage of LUL has been overshadowed by OMEGALUL. There are other variants of the LUL emote, such as "Megalul," "Teralul," and "Gigalul."

TotalBiscuit @Totalbiscuit When all is said and done, there's only one person who will ever get, the last LUL When all is said and done, there's only one person who will ever get, the last LUL https://t.co/OvPP6zVI4J

During a Twitch stream, viewers may use the OMEGALUL emote in chat when they witness something that causes intense laughter.

OMEGALUL cannot be viewed on Twitch without using a Twitch-enhancing extension, such as FrankerFace or BetterTTV. Unfortunately, it is not exactly known who started OMEGALUL.

LUL, the root of the popular emote, originated from John Peter "TotalBiscuit" Bain. The now-deceased Twitch streamer used a picture of himself taken at an event to create the subscriber-only LUL emote, called "CynicalLaugh" at the time.

It was eventually referred to as LuL and many variations of the emote popped up. In 2017, Twitch announced that LUL would be made into a global emote, available for use across the entire platform.

Through variations of its usage, OMEGALUL is often used to convey laughter at the expense of someone while roasting them. For example, many people use the emote to replace the letter "O" in "who," as a way to say "who are you?" while also laughing at the intended recipient of the text.

OMEGALUL's popularity has been largely credited to the community of Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" Fors, whose members are often seen spamming his name in other streamers' chat sections.

