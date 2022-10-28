What is Naive Angel mode in Bayonetta 3 and how to activate it?

Bayonetta 3 brings a new season of sass and gore to Nintendo's Switch hybrid console. The action-packed hack-and-slash series from PlatinumGames is renowned for its adult humor and innuendos, not to mention outright semi-n*de elements, all of which make the transition to this latest third entry. Bayonetta is, after all, a woman who prides herself on her strength and femininity.

However, not everyone is fond of this aspect, which is why the developers have included an optional censored mode called Naive Angel mode. Here's how to turn it on.

Bayonetta 3's Naive Angel mode allows players to continue honing their action skills the family-friendly way

For those unaware, Bayonetta's costume is her hair, which unravels as she unleashes powerful moves (like Wicked Weaves or demon summons).

The naive Angel mode keeps her costume on even during these moments and censors any revealing bits in other areas too. An example of the latter would be Madama Butterfly, one of the many demons under the Umbran Witch's command. She is a female humanoid demon with a voluptous figure. However, Naive Angel mode takes care of this as well. Note that gore is scaled back as well.

Like Japanese voiceovers, Naive Angel mode can only be turned on in-between chapters or from the main menu. It cannot be toggled on or off on the fly. So, once you turn it and head into a chapter, remember that it cannot be activated again unless you quit to the main menu or until you finish it. Note that quitting to the menu will force players to replay the mission.

With the game's recent release on Nintendo Switch, it is bound to find a home amongst a brand new audience as well. As such, the inclusion of this optional mode makes even more sense.

It allows those who wish to indulge in the title's authenticity without shoehorning censorship. Those who do not care and want to avoid awkward stares from others in the living room will find it to be a saving grace. This way, all demographics are satisfied.

What does Bayonetta 3 include?

Buckle up for a dimension-faring adventure as players will encounter different Bayonettas across time and space in this latest entry. The beloved hack-and-slash gameplay introduces new mechanics and elements to spice things up:

Ride into battle: Both in and out of combat, the new Demon Masquerade ability channels the demon linked to Bayonetta's weapon to help her quickly traverse the environment.

Take control: She can summon demonic darlings during combat, unleashing their powers on the battlefield and in new, larger-than-life battles where you directly control the action.

Craft a killer silhouette: Bayonetta can be equipped with up to two weapon sets and freely change between them at any time. Chic accessories can grant special abilities to add a certain edge. Stick with your favorites or mix and match to suit the occasion.

Grow your power: Complete challenges and use collectible orbs to expand the capabilities of the coven and their pact-bound demonic companions.

The game is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch platform.

