Bayonetta 3 guide - 5 tips for beginning players

Bayonetta 3 is finally here, bringing back everyone’s sexy Umbra Witch as she summons demon slaves and shows off flashy moves. Like previous entries in the Bayonetta franchise were easy to jump into and have fun with, this one is no different. With that in mind, though, here are a few tips to remember when starting to make the game easier and more enjoyable.

This game is filled with action, excitement, and incredible attacks. Bayonetta’s an unforgettable character, and these tips should help you get the most out of her while playing Bayonetta 3.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

What to know before diving into Bayonetta 3

1) Don’t underestimate the power of Lollipops

Bayonetta 3 has items players can craft in various flavors/colors, known as Lollipops. These do not cost much to craft, and they’re incredibly powerful. Don’t ever hesitate to make these and drop them while fighting bosses.

For example, Green Herb Lollipops heal, Red Lollipops increase attack power, and Yellow allows you to be invincible for a limited time. While they don’t cost much to craft, don’t waste them! Don’t forget to use them in battle by pressing the “-” button to open your inventory.

2) Take advantage of Witch Time as often as possible

Witch Time is one of the most fascinating aspects of Bayonetta 3. Like in previous entries, you can dodge just before an attack hits. If you do, time freezes, and you can attack an enemy without them being able to fight back.

Instead of hopping around like mad with enemies abound, learn their patterns and attack cues. That way, you can lock down even the most intense and powerful foes and strike them safely. You can even wait around, bait foes into attacking, and activate that excellent Witch Time counter.

3) There are plenty of weapons and demons in Bayonetta 3 - Pick a few and focus on those

Bayonetta 3 players will unlock a significant amount of weapons and demon servants as the game progresses. While players can easily just use the default weapons, there’s no reason to do that. Conversely, since all of these have their own skill trees, investing time and points into every weapon you encounter is going to make your combat suffer. Instead, find a few that you really like, and focus on those instead.

Quite a few people seem to enjoy Madama Butterfly and Gomorrah and find great success with them in various situations. Figure out which weapons work best for you, and put the brunt of your time and effort into them to make them as powerful as possible.

4) Do not overlook Phenomenal Remnants

Each level in Bayonetta 3 has three Umbran Tears of Blood, which come from a Crow, a Frog, and a Cat. Collecting all three of these unlocks Phenomenal Remnants in the game. These are remixes of existing stages that have different, challenging goals to complete.

These may be timed stages, platforming puzzles, boss fights, or sometimes all of these. Phenomenal Remnants aren’t exactly easy to complete, but they’re worth it. They all have some manner of reward, whether it’s an upgrade to health, magic, or even a new weapon. Bayonetta comes away with more power to do them, so embrace the challenge!

5) Unlock Bat Within as early as possible

Bat Within is one of the first skills you can unlock in Bayonetta 3, and it’s easily one of the best in the game. If you’re after Platinum medals, this is going to be a must-have. Bat Within gives the player one final chance to avoid damage by hitting the dodge right as they’re being hit.

This cancels the damage you would have taken and dodges you to safety. After all, you don't want to take any damage to get those Platinum medals. Many late-game bosses can chunk significant amounts of health per hit, so being able to safely flip away from such hits is extremely valuable. It cannot be underestimated how great Bat Within is.

With these tips, Bayonetta 3 can be a far more enjoyable experience now that the Nintendo Switch exclusive is available to play.

