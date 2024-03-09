What are the names of all Overwatch 2 heroes?

Ever wondered about the real names of all Overwatch 2 heroes, about who the people are behind the masks and Omnic shells? As you nano-blade your way through the opponents, it is important you know the real names of all Overwatch 2 heroes. After all, it is proper etiquette to know the names of those whom you slaughter (or those who slaughter you).

While some heroes are known by their codenames or titles, many have rich backstories with unique identities. In this comprehensive list, dive into the world of Overwatch 2 heroes and discover the real names and fascinating lives of the Damage, Tank, and Support characters you know and love (or love to hate) .

Names of all Overwatch 2 heroes (2024)

All heroes in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 boasts a diverse roster of heroes, where some are known for their codenames while others go by their real names. Here's a comprehensive list where we unveil the real names of all Overwatch 2 heroes:

Ana Amari (أنا عماري) as Ana Elizabeth Caledonia "Calamity" as Ashe Jean-Baptiste Augustin as Baptiste SST Laboratories Siege Automaton E54 as Bastion Brigitte Lindholm as Brigitte Cole Cassidy as Cassidy Song Hana (송하나) as D.Va Akande Ogundimu as Doomfist Echo as Echo Shimada Genji (島田 源氏) as Genji Shimada Hanzo (島田 半蔵) as Hanzo Illari Quispe Ruiz as Illari Odessa "Dez" Stone as Junker Queen Jamison Fawkes as Junkrat Kamori "Yamagami" Kiriko (家守 霧子) as Kiriko Niran PruksaManee (นิรันดร์ "บัว" พฤกษามณี) as Lifeweaver Lúcio Correia dos Santos as Lúcio Maugaloa Malosi as Mauga Zhou Mei-Ling (周美灵) as Mei Angela Ziegler as Mercy Moira O’Deorain as Moira Modified OR-15 as Orisa Fareeha Amari (فريحة عماري) as Pharah Modified R-7000 Ravager as Ramattra Gabriel Reyes as Reaper Reinhardt Wilhelm as Reinhardt Mako Rutledge as Roadhog Siebren de Kuiper as Sigma Vivian Chase as Sojourn John "Jack" Morrison as Soldier: 76 Olivia Colomar as Sombra Satya Vaswani (सत्य वासवानी) as Symmetra Torbjörn Lindholm as Torbjörn Lena Oxton as Tracer Amélie Lacroix as Widowmaker Winston as Winston Hammond "Sir Wigglesbottom" as Wrecking Ball Aleksandra Zaryanova as Zarya Zenyatta as Zenyatta

With the names of all Overwatch 2 heroes unveiled, you are now a part of the Overwatch legacy, and it is time for you to join their ranks. Whether known by their codenames or birth names, these heroes all bring unique skills and stories to the fight for the future.

So, the next time you pick your favorite hero in Overwatch 2, you might just have a newfound appreciation for the person (or Omnic) behind the mask.

With exciting collaboration events like the Cowboy Bebop and Porsche collaborations, Overwatch 2 is aiming to achieve the heights that its predecessor had once seen.