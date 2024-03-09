What are the names of all Overwatch 2 heroes?

By Anindit Sinha
Modified Mar 09, 2024 19:15 GMT
Real names of all Overwatch 2 heroes revealed.
Real names of all Overwatch 2 heroes revealed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ever wondered about the real names of all Overwatch 2 heroes, about who the people are behind the masks and Omnic shells? As you nano-blade your way through the opponents, it is important you know the real names of all Overwatch 2 heroes. After all, it is proper etiquette to know the names of those whom you slaughter (or those who slaughter you).

While some heroes are known by their codenames or titles, many have rich backstories with unique identities. In this comprehensive list, dive into the world of Overwatch 2 heroes and discover the real names and fascinating lives of the Damage, Tank, and Support characters you know and love (or love to hate) .

Names of all Overwatch 2 heroes (2024)

All heroes in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
All heroes in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 boasts a diverse roster of heroes, where some are known for their codenames while others go by their real names. Here's a comprehensive list where we unveil the real names of all Overwatch 2 heroes:

  1. Ana Amari (أنا عماري) as Ana
  2. Elizabeth Caledonia "Calamity" as Ashe
  3. Jean-Baptiste Augustin as Baptiste
  4. SST Laboratories Siege Automaton E54 as Bastion
  5. Brigitte Lindholm as Brigitte
  6. Cole Cassidy as Cassidy
  7. Song Hana (송하나) as D.Va
  8. Akande Ogundimu as Doomfist
  9. Echo as Echo
  10. Shimada Genji (島田 源氏) as Genji
  11. Shimada Hanzo (島田 半蔵) as Hanzo
  12. Illari Quispe Ruiz as Illari
  13. Odessa "Dez" Stone as Junker Queen
  14. Jamison Fawkes as Junkrat
  15. Kamori "Yamagami" Kiriko (家守 霧子) as Kiriko
  16. Niran PruksaManee (นิรันดร์ "บัว" พฤกษามณี) as Lifeweaver
  17. Lúcio Correia dos Santos as Lúcio
  18. Maugaloa Malosi as Mauga
  19. Zhou Mei-Ling (周美灵) as Mei
  20. Angela Ziegler as Mercy
  21. Moira O’Deorain as Moira
  22. Modified OR-15 as Orisa
  23. Fareeha Amari (فريحة عماري) as Pharah
  24. Modified R-7000 Ravager as Ramattra
  25. Gabriel Reyes as Reaper
  26. Reinhardt Wilhelm as Reinhardt
  27. Mako Rutledge as Roadhog
  28. Siebren de Kuiper as Sigma
  29. Vivian Chase as Sojourn
  30. John "Jack" Morrison as Soldier: 76
  31. Olivia Colomar as Sombra
  32. Satya Vaswani (सत्य वासवानी) as Symmetra
  33. Torbjörn Lindholm as Torbjörn
  34. Lena Oxton as Tracer
  35. Amélie Lacroix as Widowmaker
  36. Winston as Winston
  37. Hammond "Sir Wigglesbottom" as Wrecking Ball
  38. Aleksandra Zaryanova as Zarya
  39. Zenyatta as Zenyatta

With the names of all Overwatch 2 heroes unveiled, you are now a part of the Overwatch legacy, and it is time for you to join their ranks. Whether known by their codenames or birth names, these heroes all bring unique skills and stories to the fight for the future.

So, the next time you pick your favorite hero in Overwatch 2, you might just have a newfound appreciation for the person (or Omnic) behind the mask.

With exciting collaboration events like the Cowboy Bebop and Porsche collaborations, Overwatch 2 is aiming to achieve the heights that its predecessor had once seen.