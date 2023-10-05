What is the new War mode in Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 3?

Following the reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in Warzone, developers have unveiled numerous details, including the return of the original WWII huge player count mode named "War." Further details concerned the game's multiplayer, campaign, and zombie modes, including the return of beloved features like the classic minimap, the addition of MW2 (2009)'s full map roster, and long-requested movement changes.

Players will experience a "single colossal map" in War mode, according to CoD's MW3 reveal blog post. The mode will be an "evolution" of its former iteration, with some updated features.

All we know about Call of Duty MW3 "War" mode

War mode is a story-driven multiplayer feature that debuted in Call of Duty: WWII and now returns in Modern Warfare 3. It has a single massive map and two teams of twelve players each. In order to win, the attacking team must fulfill a series of objectives, while the defending contingent must thwart these efforts. In War mode, each objective is linked to a specific narrative event, such as securing a beachhead, demolishing a bridge, or capturing an opposing fortress.

Attacking teams can clinch the round by completing their objectives. The defending side, on the other hand, wins by preventing the attackers from accomplishing all the tasks before time runs out.

The first iteration of CoD's War mode presented an assaulting team tasked with achieving strategic goals while the opposition defended them. Teams would switch roles at the end of each round, allowing both sides to attack and defend.

The mode was notable for its meticulously created levels, which gave players access to immersive interactions with tales tailored to each experience and matched with the campaign story. Developers haven't revealed any specifics regarding the upgraded edition of War, but more information is expected as we get closer to the game's release.

Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty fans are ecstatic that War has returned, with one Reddit user noting:

"Watching the MW3 event, and they just briefly mentioned that War mode (from Cod WW2) is returning! Gotta say this has made me very hyped! It was my favorite mode in WW2 so very happy to see it coming back."

While the Modern Warfare 3 beta begins on October 6, it appears players must wait until the official release on November 10 before diving into the high-octane and frantic War mode.