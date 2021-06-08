What is NICKMERCS' PKM loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone?

NICKMERCS is always innovative when it comes to loadouts, and his most recent PKM loadout has taken Call of Duty: Warzone by storm.

Warzone players often look for the best loadouts from pro players and streamers. It is no secret that NICKMERCS is one of the most popular streamers and one of the most dominant Warzone players around.

While the LMG class has seen a bit of a downfall with Warzone Season 3, NICKMERCS looked to revive the PKM. He did just that with an incredible loadout, showcasing the LMG's power.

NICKMERCS' PKM loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone

The PKM is from Modern Warfare and is one of the slower-moving weapons in all of Call of Duty: Warzone. As an LMG, it can rain gunfire down on enemies, wiping them out from just about any range.

The downside is the aforementioned speed and control. It needs some help if players want to make each and every shot count. That is why NICKMERCS' loadout does so well.

Watch the video above to see NICKMERCS put this PKM Warzone loadout to the test. After that, give it a shot by dropping into Verdansk '84 with this set of attachments to decimate the opponents.

Attachments

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : 26.9" Extended Barrel

: 26.9" Extended Barrel Optic : VLK 3.0x Optic

: VLK 3.0x Optic Stock : FORGE TAC Stalker

: FORGE TAC Stalker Underbarrel: Snatch Grip

Everyone knows the Monolithic Suppressor. It reigns supreme in terms of Warzone attachments. The PKM will be silenced, and the bullet velocity increases, effectively upping its damage range.

The barrel attachment is unique to the PKM. ADS speed and movement speed are lowered, but damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control all receive a huge boost.

Damnnn @NICKMERCS PKM build is not 🧢 even the squad wants to know what it is😅🤣 #MFAM pic.twitter.com/5tZkeJ16Xj — Joe Joe Giannetti 💀🥋🤑 (@Giannettimma) May 31, 2021

For the optic, NICKMERCS goes with the VLK 3.0x Optic. This is a simple optic in Warzone, giving players a solid view of opponents across many ranges. The 3.0x magnification is crystal clear.

The FORGE TAC Stalker is a Warzone attachment that ensures the PKM lands a steady shot. While aim walking movement speed is reduced, aiming stability receives an increase.

After getting a win with @NICKMERCS PKM Loadout...Im a believer, im jumping on the PKM Train🔥 pic.twitter.com/z8QgfEgOkv — Izaiah G💯 (@IzaiahGarcia408) June 6, 2021

The last attachment NICKMERCS puts in his Warzone PKM loadout is the Snatch Grip underbarrel. Movement speed is a con, but the pros are an upgrade in recoil control and ADS speed.

Edited by suwaidfazal