Best AK-74u loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Considered one of Warzone's top secondary weapons in Season 3, the AK-74u fires with the traits of an SMG but with the kick and firepower of an AK-47.

The AK-47u has been buffed by Season 3 Reloaded's weapon changes, and that means Warzone's player base should definitely not ignore it. It complements heavier weapons such as Sniper Rifles very effectively, and has exceptional close- and medium-range combat capabilities.

In these engagements, a steady rate of fire will benefit in taking down enemy operators, and the AK-74u has incredibly low recoil compared to other SMGs in its weapon class.

COD Warzone: AK-74u ideal attachments for loadout

Image via Activision

Warzone's AK-74u has plenty of ways to customize its abilities in Verdansk via the Gunsmith menu. Players will likely want to tweak things to their personal preferences, but that's one of the beautiful things about Warzone's weapon customization.

Perks further augment this process, bringing out the best that the AK-74u can provide as a secondary weapon, though they will need to be synergized with whatever main weapon the player decides to bring into the Warzone.

Breaking down one of the ideal AK-74u loadouts, explanations for the attachments have been provided:

Muzzle: GRU Supressor - A generally great supressor for most Eastern-style automatic weapons, this supressor will improve bullet velocity, range, and stabilize recoil.

GRU Supressor - A generally great supressor for most Eastern-style automatic weapons, this supressor will improve bullet velocity, range, and stabilize recoil. Barrel: 18.2" VDV Reinforced - A well-known barrel attachment that improve range and bullet velocity by 100%, making this SMG a viable threat at medium ranges and not just leaving it as a close-range bullet hose.

18.2" VDV Reinforced - A well-known barrel attachment that improve range and bullet velocity by 100%, making this SMG a viable threat at medium ranges and not just leaving it as a close-range bullet hose. Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock - Another popular pick for Kalashnikov-type weapons like the AK family, it improves sprint-to-fire speed and movement speed while aiming, Great for tight-knit areas with a lot of corners and cover, the faster players can aim out of full speed the better.

KGB Skeletal Stock - Another popular pick for Kalashnikov-type weapons like the AK family, it improves sprint-to-fire speed and movement speed while aiming, Great for tight-knit areas with a lot of corners and cover, the faster players can aim out of full speed the better. Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip - Continues to improve the control of recoil, as well as boosting sprinting speed. Mobility can be paramount in the Warzone, especially with SMGs, and the Spetsnaz Grip has been a reliable choice for many.

Spetsnaz Grip - Continues to improve the control of recoil, as well as boosting sprinting speed. Mobility can be paramount in the Warzone, especially with SMGs, and the Spetsnaz Grip has been a reliable choice for many. Ammo: Bakelite 60 Rnd Magazine - More bullets means more chances to mow down enemy operators, and higher capacity magazines tend to be a good thing in general for SMGs. With the recoil control and damage improvements, the AK-74u can melt opposition that get too close.

