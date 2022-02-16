What are Nightmare Ghost Ships in Lost Ark and where to find them?

Nightmare Ghost Ships add an extra element of fun to Lost Ark’s interesting high-seas travels. The event is a sailing encounter that is often overlooked by players who are relatively new to the game and have just unlocked sailing.

When visiting new worlds and islands, or simply exploring the seas of Artesia, adventurers will often come across spooky ghost ships along the way and interacting with them will kick off a raid. The objective of the sea-only event will be to board the ship, which automatically happens after a brief cinematic, and clear out the entire crew.

These vessels spawn just a few times a day and offer some amazing loot like Pirate Coins, engraving books, and possible cosmetic items, the first of which is crucial for upgrading the player’s ship.

However, these rewards are only up for grabs once a week, and no matter how many times adventurers embark on this raid, they will not be able to grab the special loot until the timer on it resets.

Where and how to find Nightmare Ghost Ships in Lost Ark?

While the Nightmare Ghost Ship raids in Lost Ark are a bit difficult to complete, finding said ghost ships is certainly not a problem.

As seen on the in-game map above, the ghost ships are automatically marked in the game with a small grey ship symbol. However, they are not always available and can change locations after they spawn onto the map every few hours.

Hence, players will be required to be patient when looking for the raid, and once located, it’s recommended that they equip Eibern’s Wound ship and specifically recruit crew members who have the Fighter: Ghost Ship ability.

While these are not a necessity, they will make the event significantly easier early on before players get more potent late-game weapons and armor.

Activating the raid is rather simple as well, and all players will be required to do is sail into the ghost ship’s proximity, which automatically triggers a cutscene before the raid begins. It’s important to note that these ships spawn near hazardous waters and players must exercise caution when approaching the event.

Additionally, there will also be a questline in the game which will require the adventurer to complete one Nightmare Ghost Ship raid, which will reward them with the 'Ghost Ship' skin.

