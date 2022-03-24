What do Offering Boxes do in Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Players will need to search high and low for every single collectible in Ghostwire: Tokyo, and the Offering Box is key to this quest.

The game has many districts to explore with a variety of different treasures to discover. Players can utilize Offering Boxes to help them find certain items and basically make their prayers come true.

Players can approach Offering Boxes and make an offer, small or large. The Offering Box will then provide several options to pray for that include revealing locations, earning extra money, and more.

How to use Offering Boxes in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Offering Boxes will answer players' prayers (Image via Tango Gameworks)

The upcoming action-adventure game developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks includes a ton of innovative features such as the Offering Boxes.

These features work in their own way, and when it comes to the Offering Boxes, players just need to find them to start using their magic. There are a handful available, and it currently seems like each can only be used once.

Ghostwire: Tokyo players will notice Offering Boxes are near shrine-like structures. They typically sit at the bottom of some stairs with a visible doorway packed with candles and statues.

Here is how to put the Offering Boxes to use in Ghostwire: Tokyo:

Find and approach an Offering Box

Press L2 on the box to begin praying

Select the size of the offering

Choose what to pray for

Complete the prayer at the Offering Box for it to come true

Press L2 to pray at an Offering Box (Image via Tango Gameworks)

There are many prayers that can be made at an Offering Box. Each one requires a certain offering size. Offerings are made with in-game money, so choose the size wisely when selecting what to pray for. Players can pray for any of the five listed options:

Pray to recover health

Pray to recover SP

Pray to make more money

Pray for more Jizo Statue locations

Pray to reveal nearby items or collectible locations

There are other unique options that will become available further along in the game. That is why it is wise to use the Offering Boxes only when absolutely necessary, in case they can't be used again.

Ghostwire: Tokyo releases on March 25, 2022, as a one-year timed exclusive on the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

