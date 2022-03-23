How to heal yourself in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a challenging and scary-looking game, and it looks like staying alive will be a significant challenge. The game offers plenty of combat options for defeating horrific foes, but what will players do when they get hurt?

Akito and KK can be easily killed by the many terrible visitors they will encounter. Luckily, the environment is full of items that players can use to regain health.

Ghostwire: Tokyo - How to heal

The healing system in Ghostwire: Tokyo is built entirely around consumable items. It doesn't seem to be a self-healing spell. Players can find a near-endless supply of food and drink all over the city they explore.

To heal, simply find a food or drink item somewhere in the game. They're all over the place, hidden in cabinets, shopping bags, drawers, and closets. From snacks and sodas to full meals, food and drink is the only way to restore Akito's health.

Players can carry many healing items with them wherever they go. Picking up every morsel players find will likely keep them stocked and ready to face whatever the game throws at them.

The game is pretty generous with food and beverages. Searching every corner of the map will yield tremendous amounts of healing. There's a trophy available for players who find and consume all fifty consumable items in the game.

Spectral food in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo offers a unique type of food alongside the traditional consumable. Spectral or Nether food can be found worldwide just like regular food, but it helps the player differently.

Nether food does heal the player when eaten, but less than its traditional food counterpart. It also grants a small buff to the player upon consumption to make up for that deficit.

Players can find Nether Yakuza Puffs, the ghostly remnants of popular snack food. It grants reduced healing benefits compared to its corporeal counterpart, but it also gives a passive buff to stealth.

This unique option allows players to hold onto specific items for challenging scenarios. Players can use the Nether Rice Ball to double the time window for a perfect block. This can be hugely helpful for a player facing off against a large mob of weaker enemies.

Ghostwire: Tokyo gives players great options to keep themselves alive and improve their abilities. Grab whatever snacks can be found from the Shibuya streets and face the unknown confidently.

