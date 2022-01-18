What part did Ninja play in Pokimane’s hate-raid controversy involving JiDion?

The controversy involving JiDion "Jidionpremium" and Imane "Pokimane" Anys has been all the rage over the past few days, and now, waters have become murkier with the unexpected involvement of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

The connection between Jidionpremium and Ninja erupted out of the blue. It led many to wonder how the two got to know each other in the first place, and how Blevins became involved in JiDion's controversy with Pokimane.

Ninja said he would attempt to help Jidionpremium

During the initial breakout of Jidionpremium’s controversy, when he raided Pokimane's chat, he also approached Blevins' livestream and gifted the Fortnite player 100 subscribers.

The now-banned streamer asked for aid regarding the Pokimane situation, as he had realized that he may have done something to get him in trouble with Twitch. The two conversed, with Blevins saying he would try to help him. Later on, JiDion was hit with a 14-day suspension.

Following his suspension, Pokimane went live, addressing Jidionpremium's actions and brought up Blevins, stating that she was confused by his attitude towards the incident.

She made the following statement:

"Seeing (Jidionpremium) on a call with Ninja and Ninja, like, allied with him.. and saying 'Oh, like, I'll try to make sure your ban isn't too bad.'"

During Blevins' first stream after Jidionpremium's ban, he conversed with his Twitch viewers, saying that the suspension was understandable for breaking ToS, but the length was too long.

imane 💜 @imane the only time ninja spoke about the jidion situation, he said this: the only time ninja spoke about the jidion situation, he said this: https://t.co/RmNECoMdqR

Eventually, Jidionpremium was served a permanent suspension from Twitch for continuing to harass Pokimane despite serving a suspension period.

Following that, Pokimane held a Twitch livestream where she spoke about Jidionpremium's permanent ban and brought attention to what Jessica Blevins, Tyler's wife, said behind the scenes.

Apparently, Jessica had messaged her, alluding that they would take legal action against Pokimane for "defamation" while emphasizing that Blevins had never messaged his Twitch representative.

Pokimane exclaimed her confusion at the message, as she stated she explicitly remembered Blevins alluding to carrying out the same. She played a clip where he can be seen saying the following:

"Alright, I sent the text. I can't- I don't promise a godd**n thing. Because at the end of the day, what happened, happened."

Mid-stream, she received another message from the Blevins family, but from Tyler this time. She held her phone screen up to the camera to show her viewers what Blevins had told her.

He told her he never messaged his Twitch representative while swearing on his grandfather's life, claiming that Pokimane was making a "big mistake" by stating otherwise.

In reply to a tweet uploaded by Pokimane showing Jessica's text, she stated she was willing to accept the explanation that Ninja only pretended to text his Twitch representative.

pokimane ⚔️ @pokimanelol 🏻 i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened i think jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his twitch representative, which i’m willing to accept and cannot disprove. i just wanted the clip out there to show what happened 👍🏻

The consensus seems to be skewed against Blevins and his wife. The claim that Pokimane attempted to "defame" his character and their message about involving legal support was received negatively, as Blevins was seen on camera stating that he did indeed send a text to his representative at Twitch.

