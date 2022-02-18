What are the PC specifications for Lost Ark?

The MMOARPG Lost Ark is finally in full swing in the West. Its action is punchy and visceral with surprisingly clean, colorful, and stylized graphics.

The game is very accommodating to old hardware. You won’t need the latest hardware to join in on the fun. The minimum PC specifications alone asks for hardware from 12 years ago. As per the recommended PC specifications, the necessary hardware is from half a decade ago.

If your PC specifications fall on either end of the spectrum or somewhere in the middle, you too can enjoy Lost Ark.

Lost Ark: Minimum and recommended PC specifications

Minimum PC specifications needed

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

: Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 6850

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 6850 Free Disk Space : 50 GB+

: 50 GB+ Dedicated Video RAM : 1024 MB

: 1024 MB DirectX : Version 9.0c or higher (2010 June)

: Version 9.0c or higher (2010 June) Vertex Shader : 5.0

: 5.0 Pixel Shader : 5.0

: 5.0 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Additional Requirements: An internet connection is required to play

The minimum requirements are fairly lower than that of Path of Exile. However, it’s important to note that this is to simply run the game on the lowest settings and miss out on graphical fidelity.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 and AMD Radeon HD 6850 are both 12 years old. So most of your worries should be on freeing up disk space. You'll need 50 GB (and more for patches). The most important requirement is to have a 64-bit PC.

Recommended PC specifications for Lost Ark

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, or AMD Radeon RX560 2G

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, or AMD Radeon RX560 2G Free Disk Space : 50 GB+

: 50 GB+ Dedicated Video RAM : 2048 MB

: 2048 MB DirectX : Version 9.0c or higher (2010 June)

: Version 9.0c or higher (2010 June) Vertex Shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Pixel Shader : 5.1

: 5.1 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Additional Requirements: An internet connection is required to play

Compared to Diablo II: Resurrected, the recommended PC specifications needed for Lost Ark are slightly lower. Both the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 and AMD Radeon RX560 are half a decade old, so any decent computer will do. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 is also an alternative, though the GTX 1050 is a step up.

Though these are the recommended PC specifications, you may have to make a few minor adjustments. Otherwise, this kind of hardware will run the game at 1080p with higher graphics settings.

