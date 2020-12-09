Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be a beautiful adventure that players will continuously flock back to.

If things go as planned, and the reported bugs don't destroy any hype, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have a massive release. The multiple delays have made anticipation for the game skyrocket.

On December 10, 2020, players will be able to traverse Night City in all its glory. A solid amount of people will be looking to experience Cyperpunk 2077 at its highest form graphically. It is going to take a mighty rig to run the game at Ultra settings.

What PC specifications do you need to run Cyberpunk 2077 at Ultra settings?

Image via CD Projekt RED

The visuals of Cyberpunk 2077 are what has most fans excited. The game play and RPG elements are said to spectacular, but the true reason to buy for many is just how amazing the game will look at its peak.

CD Projekt RED previously released the chart above. This shows off the recommended PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 at various levels of graphical settings. RT stands for raytracing. RT Ultra is the ultimate experience, but many say this chart is based on capping at 30 or 40 FPS.

Tom's Hardware has shared some charts, showing some benchmarks of Cyberpunk 2077. Apparently, raytracing is the most important part of getting Cyberpunk to run well. It is notably hard to reach max settings with this game.

Image via Tom's Hardware

Image via Tom's Hardware

Image via Tom's Hardware

Image via Tom's Hardware

The graphs show that running Cyberpunk 2077 on PC at some of the highest settings possible is going to cost a lot of money. The game might just be worth the upgrade, though.

The RTX 3080 or above is seemingly the only way to reach 100 FPS or above. Even running the game around 60 FPS or slightly higher seems like a tall task for most graphics units.

For those wanting to experience Cyberpunk 2077 just because of their excitement, boot it up and play. For those wanting to max out the beauty and see the game for what it truly is, a pretty penny is what it will cost.