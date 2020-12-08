The Cyberpunk 2077 hype might have set unrealistic expectations for the game

Many have wondered whether the aggressive marketing and the overall hype that has existed for Cyberpunk 2077 have resulted in setting unrealistically high expectations for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is considered by many to be the most hyped-up video game in history, and for a good reason. The game was announced back in May 2012, and the first teaser-trailer had come out in January 2013.

Since then, the addition of Keanu Reeves, along with a series of continuous marketing gimmicks, has continued to add to the hype. Cyberpunk 2077’s promise of “next-level gaming” had already begun to raise eyebrows.

This article sheds light on whether all the hype might have set unrealistic expectations for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Has the hype resulted in unrealistic expectations?

After multiple delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be released globally on 10th December. Various gamers around the world have already begun playing Cyberpunk 2077, with some having already received early copies.

According to the initial reviews, Cyberpunk 2077 does not appear to be an over-hyped game.

CD Projekt Red has already posted on Twitter asking gamers who have received early copies not to stream the gameplay or release any game-related content before the official global release date.

However, for months various content creators have been posting videos talking about different aspects of the game.

One such content creator is YouTuber Skill Up, who had posted a video back in June giving his own “first impression” of the game.

According to the YouTuber, Cyberpunk 2077 actually looked like the “real deal.” He talked about various elements of the game and said that he has not been able to find an aspect worth criticizing until now.

The game has three different stories that players can choose from, with quite a bit of variety in the starting sequences and overall missions/gameplay.

Moreover, various content creators have talked about the extent of detailing when it comes to graphics, with never seen before levels of immersion and complexity across an open-world.

The entire gaming community has been waiting with bated breaths to see whether Cyberpunk 2077 can fulfill the insane expectations it has set. Of course, while the argument can be made that the game has been over-hyped, it is only the developers who can be blamed.

Cyberpunk 2077’s overall marketing approach has already been termed as “parasocial” by various sources. The developers have ensured that the game has a constant presence on the internet, with different kinds of merchandise having already been released.

This might have created unreasonably high expectations from the game, but it will not be a surprise if CD Projekt Red ends up fulfilling them, as well.