The persnickety feline Pokemon Persian is one of the original 151 Pokemon, as well as one of the Pokemon to be included with Pokemon GO's launch.

Players have had plenty of time to raise and refine their respective Persians, resulting in a breadth of knowledge about what makes this kitty work well - and what makes it fail spectacularly. So here's a quick brush-up on how to make sure Persian lives up to its player's expectations.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are Persian's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Persian (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before discussing what counters Persian, what Persian does well should first be mentioned. With Persian's Normal-typing, it can be brought up against any Pokemon other than Rock, Steel, and Ghost-types with little risk. It holds different priorities in its movesets, with its PvP and raiding moveset optimized for straight STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) damage and its defense moveset aiming for type coverage with a Dark-type Quick move and a Fairy-type Charge move.

As a Normal-type Pokemon, any Pokemon that excels in using Fighting-type moves will bring down a pampered Persian. This, naturally, includes pretty much every Fighting-type Pokemon. While on defense, if a Persian manages to get off its charge move without the move being shielded, then maybe- MAYBE- it can take down a Fighting-type. But other than that, the Fighting-type wins just about every time.

Most notable of all of these is Lucario, who is both Fighting and Steel-type. This additional Steel-typing counters both Persian's optimal offensive move set and its defensive move set, resisting or neutralizing every attack from both. There would need to be a serious difference in CP for the Persian to even stand a chance.

Secondly, Ghost-types prove to be a rough match-up. However, this goes both ways since Ghost-types can hardly scratch Persian as well without a non-Ghost-type move. Plus, Persian's defensive moveset crushes the vast majority of the spooky Pokemon typing.