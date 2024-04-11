What platforms is Gigantic Rampage Edition on?

Gigantic Rampage Edition is out right now, bringing the chaotic MOBA hero shooter action to various modern platforms. Unlike others in its genre, this new rendition of the 2017 original is a multiplayer experience. As such, a newfound shot at popularity is just what the game needs to succeed in a market dominated by the likes of League of Legends and DOTA 2.

Here's everything players need to know regarding what platforms this latest multiplayer title is available on.

All Gigantic Rampage Edition platforms explored

Most platform owners can dive into it right now. (Image via Arc Games)

Gigantic Rampage Edition is available on most modern platforms, namely PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The only outlier is Nintendo's latest hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch; no word was given about the lack of a Switch version.

Given the game's Unreal Engine roots and smaller arena-esque environments, it does not seem unfeasible on the system, but regardless, Nintendo fans will be missing out. Originally released in 2017 as "Gigantic" under indie studio Motiga and publisher Perfect World Entertainment, it skipped the Switch then as well and only arrived on PC, PS4, and Xbox One before shutting down.

While the 2017 iteration was free-to-play, Gigantic Rampage Edition is a paid version handled by Abstraction Games alongside the newly rebranded Arc Games (formerly Gearbox Publishing San Francisco). It should be noted there that are no discrepancies or changes between any of the Gigantic Rampage Edition platforms; all players get the same game and they get what they paid for.

Due to the game's niche combination of MOBA and hero-shooter, it is bound to appeal to only a small audience, as the original did. However, stranger things have happened in the gaming industry so things could go either way. It is too early to tell at this point since the game just launched across PC and consoles.

What is the game about?

As a 5v5 hero shooter and MOBA hybrid, players control a series of colorful and varied characters across skirmishes centered around protecting their respective Guardians - giant beasts that are situated on the game map. Collecting resources from energy points or defeated enemies allows players to gain points.

The first team to gather 100 energy will be able to expose the opposition Guardian's weak point to deal heavy damage; whittling their health down to zero forms the crux of winning the two Rush and Clash modes in the game. Be sure to check out our preview of Gigantic Rampage Edition and stay tuned for the upcoming review.