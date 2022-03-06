What platforms will Hogwarts Legacy be available for?

PlayStation's next State of Play is reportedly going to reveal more information regarding the upcoming RPG Hogwarts Legacy. Announced back in 2020 with nothing else shared about the title, fans are excited as the game will be released in 2022. Until then, players will be looking over what can be expected from the title.

Hogwarts Legacy was earlier supposed to be launched in 2021. However, due to internal delays, the release date has been set to 2022. A further delay was rumored, but Warner Bros. confirmed that the game would be released in 2022. Like any other big title, the game will be available on multiple platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy has been confirmed on multiple major platforms

Avalanche Studios is developing the game under the publishing label Portkey Games, which manages the Wizarding World license. It was first announced at the September 2020 PlayStation 5 event after years of speculation and was confirmed for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The official description of the title states:

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

Players will reportedly start as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts and will learn to "grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts."

A proper RPG set in the wizarding world with multiple locations other than the castle will be a rich experience for players to immerse themselves in.

The announcement trailer has slowly become one of the most-watched videos on PlayStation's YouTube channel, with upwards of 28 million views as of date. The game also had a gameplay leak in 2018 that showcased spell casting and duels that got players excited.

The wait for the game has been a long one now. Although WB has confirmed that it will be released in 2022, no launch date has yet been announced. One will look forward to the State of Play event reportedly occurring later this month for further information regarding Hogwarts Legacy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar