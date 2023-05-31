What are Poes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The world of Hyrule has been expanded three times over in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The changes range from the skies above featuring the Sky Islands, down to surface, followed by the Depths underneath. Each segment of the sandbox has its unique features, items, and more, but it is the latter that is the most exciting.

The Depths are an underground open world that hide many mysteries within its inky-black darkness. As players explore these forgotten ruins, they will come across new discoveries not found elsewhere. These include oddball collectibles known as poes. So what are they and what can they be used for?

Poes can be turned in for rewards in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Poes are items found scattered across the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. These are usually pale blue wisps that can be found stationary on the ground. They seem to be some kind of spirit orbs and can often be found in groups and picking them up adds them to a player's inventory.

As such, they certainly add to the creepy atmosphere of the Depths, with its lightless expanses and Gloom-corrupted foes. Poes can also appear in uncommon green variants, which are worth five standard ones, and even rarer pink forms that are equivalent to 20 normal ones.

Players are bound to find and collect them during early visits to the Depths. However, it will not be obvious what to do with them until later. In a nutshell, they can be turned in at specific spots called Bargainer Statues, of which there are six in total, mostly located in the Depths itself. Check out our guide for locations of all Bargainer Statues in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to make things easier.

What rewards can players obtain for exchanging Poes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Here is a list of all items purchasable by trading Poes with Bargainer Statues:

Dark Clump (x10) - 10 poes each

Muddle Bud (x99) - 16 poes each

Puffshroom (x99) - 16 poes each

Bomb Flowers (x99) - 16 poes each

Dark Hood (x1) - 300 poes

Dark Tunic (x1) - 150 poes

Dark Trousers (x1) - 200 poes

Hood of the Depths (x1) - 300 poes

Tunic of the Depths (x1) - 150 poes

Gaiters of the Depths (x1) - 200 poes

The first four are consumable items in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Dark Clumps are an ingredient that can be added to recipes for a Gloom-resisting effect. It is an annoying status effect that seals Link's heart containers, shrinking his health pool the longer that he is in contact with the murky magenta goo. It can be found both above and below surface but is most prominent and more dangerous in the Depths.

The Puffshrooms and Bomb Flowers are more common items generally found on the surface as well. The former is a mushroom that mits a cloud of smoke that can block enemy's line of sight, which is great for fusing onto shields. The latter acts as a bomb, so be wary when handling it. It is best used on arrows for long-range engagements and works best against mobs of foes or annoying creatures like the parasitic Likes.

Muddle Bud might be the most interesting item as it can be chucked at enemies to emit a gas that confuses them and makes them fight amongst themselves. However, the armor is the real deal. The Dark set's design is reminiscent of Dark Link from Ocarina of Time and increases movement speed during nighttime. The Depths set is also incredibly handy as it posseses innate Gloom resistance, which is ideal when navigating that part of Hyrule.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch console.

