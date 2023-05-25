All Bargainer Statue locations in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Bargainer Statues are found in different locations around the Depths in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom. As the name suggests, they can be used to obtain important items at a much more reasonable price. The Statues do not trade in Rupees, the currency of the game, and require the player to collect Poes, blue flames scattered across the world.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was one of the most awaited games this year. It is the sequel to Breath of the Wild and follows the journey of Link in the land of Hyrule. It's one of the most successful Nintendo titles, having sold over 10 million in three days.

While there are a limited amount of Bargainer Statues in the game, this article will list all of them.

Unveil every Bargainer Statue location in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom hosts a total of six Bargainer Statues across the Depths. The procedure to reach every one of them is as follows:

1) Lookout Landing

Lookout Landing Bargainer Statue (Image via Nintendo)

Follow these steps to reach the Bargainer Statue on Lookout Landing:

Visit the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower.

Take a left and visit the next building where Robbie is conversing.

Head inside to locate the statue.

2) Cliff

Cliff Bargainer Statue (Image via Nintendo)

Follow these steps to reach the Bargainer Statue on the Cliff:

Go to the Yisuayam Lightroot.

Head towards the end of the map and visit the other side by jumping to it.

Climb up and use Ascend to pass through the giant boulder above.

Ascend again to reach the top and head straight.

Jump to the left side and land on the ledge. Pray to view the offerings.

3) Wellspring of Power

Wellspring of Power Bargainer Statue (Image via Nintendo)

Follow these steps to reach the Bargainer Statue near the Wellspring of Power:

Head to the Akinatanis Lightroot.

Go towards the north to locate the Wellspring of Power Bargainer Statue.

Keep climbing till you reach the surface and look left to locate the face.

4) Wellspring of Wisdom

Wellspring of Wisdom Bargainer Statue (Image via Nintendo)

Follow these steps to reach the Bargainer Statue near the Wellspring of Wisdom:

Teleport to the Uzukaz Lightroot and head east. You must jump and paraglide until you locate a glowing flower below.

Head to the ledge of the flower and pray.

5) Wellspring of Courage

Wellspring of Courage Bargainer Statue (Image via Nintendo)

Follow these steps to reach the Bargainer Statue near the Wellspring of Courage:

Travel to the Muokuij Lightroot.

Head straight towards the south, and the Bargaining Statue will be indicated upon reaching.

Climb up and keep ascending above, and the statue will be located on the ledge below the peak.

6) Great Abandoned Central Mine

Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargainer Statue (Image via Nintendo)

Follow these steps to reach the Bargainer Statue in the Great Abandoned Central Mine:

Enter the Temple of Time Ruins and pray to the statue inside. This will initiate a side quest called 'A Call from the Depths.'

Complete the side quest and the Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargaining Statue will be unlocked in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

This concludes the list of every Bargainer Statue location in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Each statue contains different items that players can exchange for Poes.

