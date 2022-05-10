What is the point of cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing players got a ton of new content in New Horizons with the 2.0 update that was introduced in November 2021. One of the most interesting features that were added to the game with this update was the cooking feature. Players can now obtain recipes and create many different kinds of dishes for themselves and their villagers to enjoy in the game.

While the activity is quite fun, what purpose does it serve in the game? Here is why players indulge in cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Cooking has several benefits in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are several things that players can do with the food that they cook in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. First, players can cook up some amazing-looking dishes and put them up on display. Using food items as decor can really add to the vibe of any kitchen space on the island.

However, players can also consume food items for extra energy whenever they have heavy tasks to do, such as breaking rocks or digging up trees. However, in this case, players must remember to poop out any extra energy that they have since hoarding it could accidentally break rocks that players wanted to preserve.

If neither of these uses appeal to players, they can sell these food items to the Nook brothers at Nook's Cranny. While most food items are relatively simple to craft, some of them can be sold for exorbitantly high prices, making cooking an easy way to earn Bells quickly in the game.

Although players will need to put in some amount of effort to cook the items, they will benefit quite a bit when they sell them to Timmy and Tommy Nook.

Food in New Horizons has to be crafted in the same manner as any craftable item, using DIY recipes. Players can obtain DIY recipes for different food items from villagers like Brewster or Daisy Mae.

They can also receive bundles of DIY recipes by buying them from Nook Stop for a price of 2,000 Nook Miles. While the price might seem a little high, players can obtain a good number of recipes from the bundles and can obtain lots of Bells in return if they sell them.

Due to the number of benefits players get from cooking in the game, they are extremely enthusiastic about cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Danyal Arabi