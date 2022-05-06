4 most expensive food items to sell in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The 2.0 update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons added a whole bunch of items, features, and activities for players to indulge in. One of the most exciting features to be added with this new update was the cooking feature, wherein players could cook different items in the game and enjoy them with friends and other villagers residing on the island.

These food items can be put on display or eaten, but they can also be sold to Timmy and Tommy Nook for considerably high prices, depending on the item. Here are some of the most expensive food items players can sell to the Nook brothers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Most expensive Animal Crossing: New Horizons food items that players can sell in the game

4) Squid ink curry (1,360 Bells)

Squid ink curry is one of the most expensive items players can sell in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The dish is also one of the easiest to make in the game since players can catch squid from the sea at any point during the day.

Mixing squid with three bags of flour will yield players the squid ink curry, which they can then sell for 1,360 Bells.

3) Carrot Potage (1,370 Bells)

Potage usually means thick soup, which, in turn, basically means that carrot soup is one of the highest-selling food items in New Horizons. The recipe is also fairly easy to craft. Players just need to mix carrot with flour to make carrot potage.

This food item can then be sold for a whopping 1,370 Bells to the Nook brothers.

2) Seaweed soup (1,440 Bells)

Seaweed soup is one of the food items that require the least effort to make but can also offer maximum benefits. Players only need seaweed to craft this food item which they can then sell for 1,440 Bells to the Nook brothers at Nook's Cranny.

1) Tomato curry (2,520 Bells)

Tomato curry is yet another dish that requires minimal effort and can get you the maximum number of Bells in the Nintendo life-simulation title. The dish only requires tomatoes and three bags of flour to craft, and players can sell the item for 2,520 Bells.

There are multiple food items that players can craft in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but these are the most expensive items they can sell in the game.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh