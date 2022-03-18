Animal Crossing: New Horizons foods come to life as YouTuber puts them to an irresistible taste test

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a lot of attractive aspects, but one of the most tempting parts of the title is the various kinds of food items present in it. The food items have always looked quite appetizing and have tempted various players who wish to try them out in real life.

This desire was fulfilled by the YouTube channel People vs Food, wherein six fans of the Nintendo life-simulation title were given the opportunity to see what these food items would look like if they were recreated in real life. However, the only catch was that they had to resist the temptation to eat these items.

Animal Crossing fans put through a taste test of New Horizons food items

The New Horizons fans were given the opportunity to see what five different food items in the game would look like in real life, and the items were as follows:

Colorful juice

Salmon bagel

Stuffed Tomato Salad

Fruit Cupcakes

Bamboo Shoot Soup

The items looked absolutely delicious, as confirmed by four of the six participants who could not resist tasting these items.

Furthermore, the items looked exactly as they did in the game, which was quite impressive.

Only two out of the six participants were strong enough to resist the delectable items presented to them, since they had their eyes fixed on the reward. However, even these players could not help but admit how delicious each of the items looked.

At the end, the winners of the 'Try Not To Eat' challenge were rewarded with the one year anniversary cake that Nintendo had added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons last year to celebrate a successful year since the title's release. The cake looked exactly how it did in the game, and according to the words of the winners,

"Ooh, the flavors are melting in my mouth!"

Other players, on the other hand, had to have a bite of the medicine item in the game, which was quite the punishment for them. According to the players, these items tasted like feet, or burnt leaves, along with a touch of fish.

Overall, it was a hilarious challenge to watch, as players got a taste of what New Horizons food would be like in real life.

Edited by Saman