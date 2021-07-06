What is a "PR" in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone allows players to see most of their in-game stats, but does not include a PR stat.

This has many players wondering what their Warzone PR is and if there is even a way to locate it at all. For those unaware, it is first important to know what PR stands for.

PR, in Call of Duty: Warzone, stands for a player's Personal Record. A Personal Record can be gained through any of the Warzone game modes and is usually kept track of with the scoreboard once their run in the game ends.

PR in Call of Duty: Warzone

Knowing that PR stands for Personal Record in Call of Duty: Warzone, it is time to know what exactly a Personal Record is. It is the highest amount of kills a player has in any of the game modes.

High-profile players often share their Personal Record, hoping to show off their skills in Warzone. After all, racking up a ton of kills on the way to a Victory in the battle royale is an incredible feat.

Personal Records can be established in a variety of ways. They can be done as a solo player with a PR in the solo mode or as a solo player queuing alone in duos, trios, or squads.

There are team records as well, where duos, trios, or squads of four set their highest kills as a unit. This doesn't necessarily count as a personal record, as it is more of a team accomplishment.

For those wondering what their Personal Record is in Call of Duty: Warzone, there is a way to find out rather than just recording it yourself and remembering the high number of kills.

A wonderful tool known as WZ Ranked is available for all players to check their PR stats and more. Enter the PlayStation ID, Xbox ID, or Battle.net ID and search for yourself.

You can then choose between the different modes to see your PR within those Warzone modes. Max Kills and Kill Record will be the stats you are looking for to find your PR.

It also allows players to check their K/D, win rate, Gulag win rate, different loadout efficiencies, and even if you have found yourself in the same Call of Duty: Warzone lobby as any popular streamers.

