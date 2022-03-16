×
What are the pre-order editions for Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Start your ghost hunting journey early (Image via Tango Gameworks)
Joshua McCoy
ANALYST
Modified Mar 16, 2022 04:12 AM IST
Ghostwire: Tokyo is right around the corner, but there's still time for fans to put in their pre-orders. Like most games, these days, Tango Gameworks' new action-horror project has a couple of different editions for players to choose from.

The game is the directorial debut of long-time fighting game artist Kenji Kimura, and it is hotly anticipated. Its unique first-person magic gameplay and Japanese demon-inspired enemy list have left a great impression on the gaming public.

The pre-order options for Ghostwire: Tokyo

Pre-order the digital Deluxe Edition on the PlayStation Store and play #GhostwireTokyo 3 days early. https://t.co/TjG3ibt4uz

Ghostwire: Tokyo players have two options when pre-ordering the game: the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition. Either one can be pre-ordered for bonus content.

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition of the game comes with a few cosmetic bonuses. Players will get the Premium Biker Outfit, featuring a stylish motorcycle-ready suit and helmet in a variety of colors. The pre-order also comes with the Hannya Outfit, a streetwear-inspired fashion with a cool yokai mask.

The Deluxe Edition comes with a unique weapon and multiple unique outfits, but pre-ordering that kit comes with another addition. Players will get the Kunai Weapon and Shinobi Outfit to turn their character into a ninja. They will also get the Streetwear Outfit Pack, which contains many casual outfits for the main character.

Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5 will get three days of early access to the game. PS5 players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will be able to play Ghostwire: Tokyo starting on March 22.

Pre-ordering either version on the PS5 carries an additional benefit for Playstation Plus subscribers. Those who subscribe to Sony's online service get a 10% discount on either version of the game when pre-ordering. This reduces the price to $53.99 for the Standard Edition or $71.99 for the Deluxe Edition.

Should players pre-order Ghostwire: Tokyo?

A pair of unlikely allies must join together to save Tokyo. Watch Akito and KK face the unknown in the Official Pre-Launch Trailer for #GhostwireTokyo, coming exclusively to PS5 consoles and PC March 25. https://t.co/fRy18GWg8S

Players are very excited for Ghostwire: Tokyo will get a few interesting things out of pre-ordering the game. The cosmetics, weaponry, and early release make it a decent proposition for some players.

Those who know they want to play the game on PS5 can't go wrong with a discount, which makes it a no-brainer. The pre-order period will last a while, but since it makes the game slightly cheaper, there's no good reason not to grab it while it's on sale.

The most appealing difference in versions is the three-day early release period. Those who can't wait to get into this magical quest can get a lot out of the three-day early release. There are no PVP elements in the game, so those who get in late won't be at a disadvantage. The Deluxe Edition is a $20 upcharge, which is a bit too pricey for three days for most fans.

Ghostwire: Tokyo offers two ways to pre-order the game, and the discount makes it a smart purchase. Players with PS+ who know they'll want the game should jump at the opportunity to save a little cash in the process.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
