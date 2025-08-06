  • home icon
  What is Quartero's Curios in Dota 2? Mechanics, rewards, and more explained

What is Quartero's Curios in Dota 2? Mechanics, rewards, and more explained

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Aug 06, 2025 07:59 GMT
What is Quartero
What is Quartero's Curios in Dota 2?

Quartero's Curios arrived in Dota 2 with Patch 7.39d. Designated as a "new dashboard feature" by Valve, it is a way for players to get their hands on some free cosmetics by simply playing the game. In this guide, we will discuss everything we currently know about this mechanic and how it works in Dota 2.

For those wondering whether this is the big Dota 2 event before The International 2025, it doesn't seem so. While Valve hasn't clarified this, here's what today's announcement said:

"And of course, Quartero's Curios isn't meant to replace the big Dota events we're working on—it's a smaller, free feature designed to run alongside them. When things are quiet, you might see more of Quartero on the dashboard. But when the next major event rolls in, he'll happily slide aside to make room."
So it seems Quartero's Curios is here to stay, acting like a seasonal pass, providing you with cosmetic in-game items for free.

Dota 2 Quartero's Curios explained

How to earn rewards with Quartero's Curios in Dota 2

Quartero's Curios provides free items to Dota 2 players as they level up by earning XP (for example, the first level requires 1000 XP). Experience points can be earned by simply participating in matches:

  • Wins - 650 XP
  • Losses - 250 XP
  • Turbo: Wins - 425 XP
  • Turbo: Losses - 175 XP

Once you have unlocked the level, you can click on the bubble with the respective number to get the reward. The first level is unlocked from the get-go, netting Dota 2 players Papa Wanga's Poppet (Witch Doctor's Death Ward cosmetic) right at the beginning.

All Quartero's Curios rewards and free items in Dota 2

Quartero's Curios rewards (Image via Valve)
Quartero's Curios rewards (Image via Valve)

The current Quartero's Curios rewards showcase three heroes and the other items listed below (along with their respective levels needed to unlock):

  • Witch Doctor Papa Wanga - 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10
  • Legion Commander Drakon's Deed - 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30
  • Legion Commander Drakon's Ire - 34, 46, 58, 70, 82, 100
  • Vengeful Spirit Maledictions of Morrigan - 12, 14, 16, 18
  • Event Effects - 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, 23, 29, 31
  • Antiques - 5, 20, 40, 60, 80, 100

The detailed breakdown can be found in this table:

ItemsRequired Level
Papa Wanga’s Poppet1
Papa Wanga’s Mask and Fountain Rejuvenation seasonal effect2
Town Portal Scroll seasonal effect3
Papa Wanga’s Belt 4
Blink Dagger season effect and an Antique5
Papa Wanga’s Backplate6
Level up seasonal effect7
Papa Wanga’s Basket8
Papa Wanga’s Staff 10
Eul’s Scepter seasonal effect11
Morrigan’s Fury12
Aghanim’s Scepter season effect13
Morrigan’s Misery 14
Morrigan’s Measure 16
Force Staff seasonal effect17
Morrigan’s Malice18
Phase Boots seasonal effect19
Drakon’s Deed Gauntlets and an Antique20
Drakon’s Deed Helm (Part of Legion Commander’s Drakon’s Deed bundle)22
Mekansm seasonal effect23
Drakon’s Deed Tassets 24
Drakon’s Deed Pauldrons 26
Drakon’s Deed Banners 28
Radiance season effect29
Drakon’s Deed Lance 30
Lotus Orb seasonal effect31
Drakon’s Ire Gauntlets34
An Antique 40
Drakon’s Ire Helm 46
Drakon’s Ire Tassets58
An Antique 60
Drakon’s Ire Pauldrons70
An Antique 80
Drakon’s Ire Banners82
Drakon’s Ire Lance and an Antique100
You will need to reach all the levels mentioned above if you wish to get the hero's full set in Quartero's Curios in Dota 2. The leveling mechanic is done in such a way that players will unlock different items from different sets as they progress.

What to do with Antiques in Dota 2's Quartero's Curios?

Quartero's Antique will net you "one of over 100 previously released hero sets, with a small chance of getting an Immortal or Arcana."

When does Quartero's Curios end in Dota 2?

The current run of Quartero's Curios is due to end on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. It is likely that we will see a fresh new batch of cosmetics (hopefully) after that date.

Who is Quartero in Dota 2?

Quartero tells his story (Image via Valve)
Quartero tells his story (Image via Valve)

Quartero is an in-game vendor who can be found on the Dota 2 dashboard. He will give you free cosmetics as you level up. According to Valve, the new character has a "brand new tragic backstory that he's more than happy to tell you all about."

Quartero does mention an eldritch curse if you click on his portrait on the dashboard. With each reward unlock, he will reportedly share more about his "tragic backstory".

Also Read: Dota 2 Heroes Tier List

