What is Quartero's Curios in Dota 2? Mechanics, rewards, and more explained

Quartero's Curios arrived in Dota 2 with Patch 7.39d. Designated as a "new dashboard feature" by Valve, it is a way for players to get their hands on some free cosmetics by simply playing the game. In this guide, we will discuss everything we currently know about this mechanic and how it works in Dota 2.

For those wondering whether this is the big Dota 2 event before The International 2025, it doesn't seem so. While Valve hasn't clarified this, here's what today's announcement said:

"And of course, Quartero's Curios isn't meant to replace the big Dota events we're working on—it's a smaller, free feature designed to run alongside them. When things are quiet, you might see more of Quartero on the dashboard. But when the next major event rolls in, he'll happily slide aside to make room."

So it seems Quartero's Curios is here to stay, acting like a seasonal pass, providing you with cosmetic in-game items for free.

Dota 2 Quartero's Curios explained

How to earn rewards with Quartero's Curios in Dota 2

Quartero's Curios provides free items to Dota 2 players as they level up by earning XP (for example, the first level requires 1000 XP). Experience points can be earned by simply participating in matches:

Wins - 650 XP

- 650 XP Losses - 250 XP

- 250 XP Turbo: Wins - 425 XP

- 425 XP Turbo: Losses - 175 XP

Once you have unlocked the level, you can click on the bubble with the respective number to get the reward. The first level is unlocked from the get-go, netting Dota 2 players Papa Wanga's Poppet (Witch Doctor's Death Ward cosmetic) right at the beginning.

All Quartero's Curios rewards and free items in Dota 2

Quartero's Curios rewards (Image via Valve)

The current Quartero's Curios rewards showcase three heroes and the other items listed below (along with their respective levels needed to unlock):

Witch Doctor Papa Wanga - 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10

- 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 Legion Commander Drakon's Deed - 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30

- 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30 Legion Commander Drakon's Ire - 34, 46, 58, 70, 82, 100

- 34, 46, 58, 70, 82, 100 Vengeful Spirit Maledictions of Morrigan - 12, 14, 16, 18

- 12, 14, 16, 18 Event Effects - 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, 23, 29, 31

- 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, 23, 29, 31 Antiques - 5, 20, 40, 60, 80, 100

The detailed breakdown can be found in this table:

Items Required Level Papa Wanga’s Poppet 1 Papa Wanga’s Mask and Fountain Rejuvenation seasonal effect 2 Town Portal Scroll seasonal effect 3 Papa Wanga’s Belt 4 Blink Dagger season effect and an Antique 5 Papa Wanga’s Backplate 6 Level up seasonal effect 7 Papa Wanga’s Basket 8 Papa Wanga’s Staff 10 Eul’s Scepter seasonal effect 11 Morrigan’s Fury 12 Aghanim’s Scepter season effect 13 Morrigan’s Misery 14 Morrigan’s Measure 16 Force Staff seasonal effect 17 Morrigan’s Malice 18 Phase Boots seasonal effect 19 Drakon’s Deed Gauntlets and an Antique 20 Drakon’s Deed Helm (Part of Legion Commander’s Drakon’s Deed bundle) 22 Mekansm seasonal effect 23 Drakon’s Deed Tassets 24 Drakon’s Deed Pauldrons 26 Drakon’s Deed Banners 28 Radiance season effect 29 Drakon’s Deed Lance 30 Lotus Orb seasonal effect 31 Drakon’s Ire Gauntlets 34 An Antique 40 Drakon’s Ire Helm 46 Drakon’s Ire Tassets 58 An Antique 60 Drakon’s Ire Pauldrons 70 An Antique 80 Drakon’s Ire Banners 82 Drakon’s Ire Lance and an Antique 100

You will need to reach all the levels mentioned above if you wish to get the hero's full set in Quartero's Curios in Dota 2. The leveling mechanic is done in such a way that players will unlock different items from different sets as they progress.

What to do with Antiques in Dota 2's Quartero's Curios?

Quartero's Antique will net you "one of over 100 previously released hero sets, with a small chance of getting an Immortal or Arcana."

When does Quartero's Curios end in Dota 2?

The current run of Quartero's Curios is due to end on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. It is likely that we will see a fresh new batch of cosmetics (hopefully) after that date.

Who is Quartero in Dota 2?

Quartero tells his story (Image via Valve)

Quartero is an in-game vendor who can be found on the Dota 2 dashboard. He will give you free cosmetics as you level up. According to Valve, the new character has a "brand new tragic backstory that he's more than happy to tell you all about."

Quartero does mention an eldritch curse if you click on his portrait on the dashboard. With each reward unlock, he will reportedly share more about his "tragic backstory".

