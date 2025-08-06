What is Quartero's Curios in Dota 2? Mechanics, rewards, and more explained

Quartero's Curios arrived in Dota 2 with Patch 7.39d. Designated as a "new dashboard feature" by Valve, it is a way for players to get their hands on some free cosmetics by simply playing the game. In this guide, we will discuss everything we currently know about this mechanic and how it works in Dota 2.
For those wondering whether this is the big Dota 2 event before The International 2025, it doesn't seem so. While Valve hasn't clarified this, here's what today's announcement said:
"And of course, Quartero's Curios isn't meant to replace the big Dota events we're working on—it's a smaller, free feature designed to run alongside them. When things are quiet, you might see more of Quartero on the dashboard. But when the next major event rolls in, he'll happily slide aside to make room."
So it seems Quartero's Curios is here to stay, acting like a seasonal pass, providing you with cosmetic in-game items for free.
Dota 2 Quartero's Curios explained
How to earn rewards with Quartero's Curios in Dota 2
Quartero's Curios provides free items to Dota 2 players as they level up by earning XP (for example, the first level requires 1000 XP). Experience points can be earned by simply participating in matches:
- Wins - 650 XP
- Losses - 250 XP
- Turbo: Wins - 425 XP
- Turbo: Losses - 175 XP
Once you have unlocked the level, you can click on the bubble with the respective number to get the reward. The first level is unlocked from the get-go, netting Dota 2 players Papa Wanga's Poppet (Witch Doctor's Death Ward cosmetic) right at the beginning.
All Quartero's Curios rewards and free items in Dota 2
The current Quartero's Curios rewards showcase three heroes and the other items listed below (along with their respective levels needed to unlock):
- Witch Doctor Papa Wanga - 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10
- Legion Commander Drakon's Deed - 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30
- Legion Commander Drakon's Ire - 34, 46, 58, 70, 82, 100
- Vengeful Spirit Maledictions of Morrigan - 12, 14, 16, 18
- Event Effects - 2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19, 23, 29, 31
- Antiques - 5, 20, 40, 60, 80, 100
The detailed breakdown can be found in this table:
You will need to reach all the levels mentioned above if you wish to get the hero's full set in Quartero's Curios in Dota 2. The leveling mechanic is done in such a way that players will unlock different items from different sets as they progress.
What to do with Antiques in Dota 2's Quartero's Curios?
Quartero's Antique will net you "one of over 100 previously released hero sets, with a small chance of getting an Immortal or Arcana."
When does Quartero's Curios end in Dota 2?
The current run of Quartero's Curios is due to end on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. It is likely that we will see a fresh new batch of cosmetics (hopefully) after that date.
Who is Quartero in Dota 2?
Quartero is an in-game vendor who can be found on the Dota 2 dashboard. He will give you free cosmetics as you level up. According to Valve, the new character has a "brand new tragic backstory that he's more than happy to tell you all about."
Quartero does mention an eldritch curse if you click on his portrait on the dashboard. With each reward unlock, he will reportedly share more about his "tragic backstory".
