“What a ratio”: Fans react as the official Call of Duty Twitter handle roasts TimTheTatman 

Complexity Gaming's part owner TimTheTatman's recent viral clip, where the streamer's attempt to get a creative kill resulted in a failure, has gone viral but for reasons other than the actual failed attempt.

The streamer added "tag someone who’s a bot" when he shared the clip on Twitter, which led to his fans mass tagging him under the post. However, things reached a new level when the official Twitter handle of Call of Duty joined in on the fun.

Read on to find out more about the rare instance of the official page of a game trolling one of its most popular creators.

How TimTheTatman got roasted by COD's official Twitter account

The 32 year old has played many games in his long career as a content creator, starting with CS:GO back in the day to Fortnite when it was booming on Twitch. The streamer is currently seen mostly enjoying Call of Duty's battle royale title, Warzone.

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman how to get a guaranteed kill in warzone🤯



tag someone who’s a bot how to get a guaranteed kill in warzone🤯 tag someone who’s a bot https://t.co/cEmqhkTcDW

In the clip, TimTheTatman was trying to show off a creative way to get a kill if one hears an enemy below them, in a position that you can reach with a zipline. He said:

"Chat you wanna see a really cheeky way to guarentee a kill?"

The idea here seems to be that the lit cylinder will reach the ground moments before the player. The player can then throw it directly towards the enemy, who will have no time to react as the cylinder will be at the end of its fuse.

The streamer threw down the lit gasoline tank from his position and rappelled down the zipline to its location. Unfortunately, TimTheTatman miscalculated the time it would take for the cylinder to burst and ended up landing on the floor right as the tank burst into flames, which dealt a significant amount of damage to his in-game character.

Fans were initially discussing the play itself, until the popular Call of Duty news handle CharlieIntel started the trend by tagging TimTheTatman under the tweet where he said "tag someone who’s a bot."

Many fans followed its footsteps by doing the same.

Many fans were surprised that TimTheTatman did not expect this response when he added "tag a bot" to his tweet.

Many memers also joined the conversation, with some using clips and images of TimTheTatman himself.

Soon after this, the streamer sent out a tweet asking fans not to tag him under the tweet, and Call of Duty's official handle joined in as well, poking fun at the creator's expense.

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman stop tagging me in this stop tagging me in this

A bewildered TimTheTatman expressed shock that an official handle made fun of him when the admins of the COD page responded with another quip.

Although streamers and gaming companies have always shared close relations, this is one of the rare instances of an impromptu exchange of this kind. Fans are loving the candidness of the COD page's admins, and are hoping for more.

TimTheTatman is a popular variety streamer who has entertained the community for nearly a decade now. He has amassed over 4.5 million followers on YouTube since his move to the platform in 2021 and previously had 7 million followers on Twitch. He was a nominee for the 'Best Content Creator' at the Game Awards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far