What is the real name of Technoblade? All you need to know about the Minecraft star's YouTube journey

After a long battle with stage 4 cancer, popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passed away at the age of 23. The YouTuber's father broke the news of his demise through an emotional video uploaded to Technoblade's official YouTube account, which has over 13.1 million subscribers.

As one can already imagine, the video went viral on YouTube, gathering over 57 million views and thousands of heartwarming messages and condolences from fans, followers, creators, and internet personalities.

For those who don't know him, Technoblade was an American Minecraft streamer best known for his skills in player-versus-player combat. The Minecraft sensation was also quite popular for his contributions to Dream Survival Multiplayer (SMP).

Naturally, with such an impressive journey, fans want to know more about their favorite Minecraft player, especially his personal life. Although he used to interact with his viewers quite frequently, he kept his personal life extremely confidential to the point that the majority of the community didn't even know his first name.

What is Technoblade's real name?

Technoblade was residing in San Francisco, California, at the time of his unfortunate demise and took to his YouTube channel to reveal his name to the audience via his family. The video disclosing his identity was released posthumously. Speaking on behalf of his 23-years-old son, his father said

" My real name is Alex. I had one of my siblings call me 'Dave' one time in a a deleted video from 2016. It was one of the most successful pranks we've ever done. Thousands of creepy online dudes trying to get overly-personal going, Oh, hey Dave. How's it going?'"

Alex further went on to deliver a heartwarming message to his audience that they always motivated him to do better. He also thanked his audience for all the love they poured onto his livestreams and talked about how grateful he was for all the support and respect he had received over the years on his channel.

A look back at Technoblade's astonishing YouTube journey

Alex started his YouTube journey way back in 2009 with his first channel, StudioLORE. However, this channel had a total of nine uploads, with the first being a simple video of the faceless content creator dominating swordfights on Roblox.

He subsequently created a second channel and named it Technoblade. Little did he know that his channel will grow to be one of the biggest in the Minecraft community. His first upload was a video of him facing the owner of Mineplex with the title "One In The Chamber."

Despite Youtube being in an extremely competitive industry, the Minecraft legend made sure to connect with different streamers and has collaborated with many popular personalities over the years.

Since the release of the final video on his YouTube channel, the late Minecraft streamer has gained over 1.5 million subscribers. Presently, his subscriber count stands comfortably at 13.1 million, making him one of the most subscribed Minecraft creators in the world.

