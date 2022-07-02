Minecraft developers mourn Technoblade with the community

Technoblade is a name that almost needs no introduction in the Minecraft community. He is a legend in the Hypixel community, where he also gained his initial fame online by uploading content focused on bedwars and sky wars.

The content creator would eventually begin working with other content creators on things like the Dream SMP.

Techno first announced in August last year that he had been diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare cancer that begins in the bones or soft tissues. While he fought it off for some time, his health declined recently, resulting in the 23-year-old Minecraft legend passing on the last day of June 2022.

Tweet shows Minecraft team mourning with community after passing of legend

Minecraft’s tweet

Minecraft @Minecraft 🗡️ We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly.🗡️ We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade. He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly. 🐷👑🗡️

The official Twitter account for Minecraft had some nice words to send to Techno and his family. They said the team has struggled with exactly what to say due to how devastating the loss had been.

They followed this up by saying that Techno brought joy to the community and team and will be dearly missed. The developers ended with three emoji representative of Techno’s brand: a pig, a crown, and a sword.

These emojis, in particular, showed that they were aware of the iconography surrounding the legend and that these were not just empty words but a genuine expression of grief alongside their community.

Responses

For the most part, the responses from the community were entirely good. Many people share a similar sentiment, wishing Techno well in whatever comes after life, as well as sending good vibes to his family that was left behind.

There was also the sentiment that Technoblade never dies, a reference to an in-joke and meme for his community, which is a lovely sentiment, as he will live on through his family, and the millions of lives he touched through his content.

The American may no longer be with his fans, but his legacy will live on indefinitely, carried on by those who looked up to him and knew him in life.

Unfortunately, even here, the Minecraft team had its naysayers, with some community members judging them for not putting out a statement quickly enough.

While this may be valid criticism to some, it seems like the wrong time and place to level it when people should focus on remembering the one the community lost instead of passing judgment on the team.

A tribute

A few community members are calling for Minecraft’s developers to do something more concrete to show their appreciation for Technoblade’s impact on the community. The idea floated was to add some kind of cosmetic to the game in honor of him, specifically a crown.

While a crown would be a wonderful nod to the internet star, it is unlikely, as there is currently only one Minecraft account with a unique headpiece, Deadmau5’s. However, it might make sense for Mojang to add a custom cape reminiscent of Techno’s, as they are already in the game, and his is quite iconic.

If nothing else, Mojang might end up adding a bit of text to the title screen as a potential bit of splash text, referencing Techno. These splash texts are often references to other games, media, or people, so a Techno reference here would fit right in and be a way to immortalize him in the game properly for the rest of time.

Only time will tell if Mojang decides to do any of these things or immortalize him in a different way in-game, though the desire for it to be done has been made apparent by the community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far