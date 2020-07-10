Minecraft: How to get Capes in the game

Capes in Minecraft are extremely rare vanity items that are purely for cosmetic purposes and serve no function.

These can be acquired by buying skin packs or attending MineCon events.

(picture credits: FitMC, youtube)

Capes are extremely rare cosmetic items in Minecraft that a player can wear to simply boast and show off in a multiplayer session. They serve no purpose apart from the aesthetic.

Capes are extremely hard to come by and players have even resorted to modding them into Minecraft. There are a couple of ways by which you can acquire a cape in the game.

However, keep in mind that there is no gameplay benefit of having a cape in Minecraft. There are no stat boosts that you might gain by wearing a cape.

It is meant for cosmetic purposes only, think Heirlooms in Apex Legends.

How to get a Cape in Minecraft?

In Minecraft: Java Edition

There are currently no ways to obtain a cape in Minecraft Java Edition. However, players can jump through a couple of hoops to get a cape in the game.

However, keep in mind, that by using this method, only the players themselves would be able to see the cape on their characters. The cape will not be visible to other players.

1) Download a Minecraft cape mod such as this.

2) Select your version of the game from the site.

3) Follow the instructions from the site to use the cape in the game.

In Minecraft Bedrock Edition of the game, some skins from various skin packs include capes.

The only legitimate way of earning a cape is by attending MineCon events. These are official Minecraft events that take place throughout the year.

So be sure to keep an eye out for any upcoming MineCon Events. You must register for the event, and make sure your Ticket gets redeemed. After this, you will be awarded a Cape for attending the event.