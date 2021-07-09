What is Roblox Premium membership and how does it work?

Roblox has had a long-implemented membership status known as Roblox Premium.

In 2019, Roblox players were able to purchase a Premium membership that included a ton of different goodies.

It isn't the first of its kind and probably won't be the last. Roblox Premium membership is like Fortnite Crew. Players get bonuses, discounts, and more.

What is Roblox Premium?

Image via Roblox Corporation

Roblox Premium is a subscription service that replaced the former Builders Club. It gives players a ton of rewards for signing up as a Premium member. These prizes are rewarded on a monthly basis.

With Roblox Premium, players receive the following benefits:

Robux will be deposited when the subscription is bought or renewed

10% more Robux are given when purchasing Robux packages

Better payouts on item and in-game sales when exchanging Robux for real money

The ability to trade items with other Roblox Premium members

A Premium icon to display in Roblox

Hardcore Roblox players have enjoyed their Premium membership and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

How does it work?

Image via Roblox Corporation

Purchasing Roblox Premium is a very simple process. Users need to log in to their Roblox account and navigate to the Premium membership page. Alternatively, they can go to the Robux section.

There are three different tiers in which Roblox players can subscribe to a Premium membership. Each is a different price and provides a different amount of Robux each month.

$4.99 a month provides 450 Robux a month

$9.99 a month provides 1000 Robux a month

$19.99 a month provides 2200 Robux a month

Each membership tier changes based on pricing and the amount of Robux given. The benefits remain the same for all Roblox players who purchase a subscription.

The Robux are automatically added to a player's account each month. The service renews month after month and will only stop when a player goes into their account and chooses to cancel it.

Once purchased, players can enjoy all of the benefits of the Roblox Premium membership right away. This includes trading items, better payouts, and much more.

Edited by Ashish Yadav