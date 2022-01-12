What's the best class in Super People?

Super People is a new battle royale-style shooter with a range of classes that come with unique skills.

Players control a super soldier in a game said to "revolutionize how you think" about the BR genre. It is still in the beta period, but many are enjoying the class system.

There are 12 characters, or classes, that users can choose from. These classes provide special weapons, armor, and abilities. Selecting the best class option is vital, and gamers are already seeing the effectiveness of the Driver.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Driver is the best class in Super People

Mobility is one of the most critical factors in a battle royale game. Players often have to escape a storm or gas to reach the next circle. Being a mobility-based character makes that a breeze.

The Driver class may be one of the most overpowered in the game's current state. Its health maxes out at a whopping 200 HP, and the class reduces damage to the entire squad when traveling in a vehicle.

This class always comes with a Smart Key ability, which informs players of any nearby vehicles that can be driven. It also lets them know, while in a vehicle, if enemies are using Super Capsules or their ultimates.

Another addition to the Smart Key ability is the option to summon a vehicle. If users are in a pinch or just can't be bothered to travel to the nearest car, they can simply be summoned out of thin air.

While driving, the Driver class can use the Ride Shot. Shooting while driving receives increased damage and accuracy, making some of the bullets curve toward their target to ensure a direct hit.

Furthermore, Driver's can use Nitro, which allows the vehicle to jump and boost forward in the air. That ability also enables Drivers to exit the car and send it ahead as a moving bomb.

Lastly, its ultimate ability is known as the Monster Truck. This calls in a vehicle exclusive to this class that is super durable, super-fast, and the best car found in Super People.

All of those abilities make the Driver class the hands-down best in Super People. It protects teammates, extra damage, and ways to move across the map that no other class gets.

