What's the difference between Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Standard Edition?

With Ghost of Tsushima's launch imminent on PC, you might wonder why only the Director's Cut is making it to the platform and not the base edition. Sucker Punch production's love letter to old samurai movies is finally arriving for Windows on May 16, 2024, and Sony is looking forward to another successful PC port for one of its long-time exclusives.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is available for pre-order in the Steam marketplace, but what improvements to the base version does it bring to the table? Stick around as we dive deeper into all the features that the Director's Cut has compared to the Standard Edition, and also discuss the upgrades PlayStation Studios brings to the table for the PC release of the game.

What's different about the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut?

Here are the new additions that the Director's Cut brings to the game (Image via Sucker Punch)

Sucker Punch released the Director's Cut for Ghost of Tsushima back in 2021 for the PlayStation 4 and 5. This brings a few quality-of-life changes to the PS5 version of the game and adds an expansion that sees Jin Sakai venture into the neighboring island of Iki. Here are all the new changes introduced alongside the Director's Cut.

The game now runs at a dynamic resolution of 4K 60 FPS

Decreased loading times.

Real-time cutscenes

Full Japanese Lipsync

Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Trigger Support

3D audio support

Enemy lock-on

Alternate button styles

The Iki Island expansion that adds new skills, side content, and more

Keep in mind that only the Iki Island expansion is available on the PlayStation 4 version of the Director's Cut. Features such as Enemy lock-on and Alternate button styles were added later as part of a free update for the PS4 owners.

The same features will be making their way to the PC when Ghost of Tsushima releases later this month on May 16, 2024.

All new features to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC version

The PC version of the game will include additional visual and performance modes that will allow you to enjoy the title smoothly on your Desktop. Here are all the known features that will come with the PC release of the title.

Support for Nvidia DLSS3, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS.

Nividia Reflex for reduced Latency

Support for Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide display as well as triple-monitor support.

Click here to learn more about the system requirements and to check if your system can handle the game.