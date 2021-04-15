What's a Double Gun in Outriders?

A Double Gun in Outriders is one of the categories of weapons that drop around the world of Enoch. Most of the weapon categories are fairly straightforward in name. Everyone knows what an assault rifle is or a sniper rifle. However, Double Guns may come off as confusing at first.

The Double Gun in Outriders sits somewhere between a light machine gun and an assault rifle. In appearance, it's a slightly more bulky than an assault rifle and it acts very similarly. However, the name Double Gun comes from the two barrels that the weapons have.

The two barrels allow the Double Gun to shoot far faster, and the weapons tend to have magazines that carry at least 60 rounds. It sounds like a great medium on paper, but players should be wary of the recoil that comes with the weapon. In order to balance out the increased fire rate and Double Gun barrels, the weapon kicks far more.

Should players use the Double Gun in Outriders?

The Double Gun in Outriders tends to be a situational weapon without a lot of opportunity to shine. It's an odd mix of elements that can hold players back from trying out the weapon themselves.

On paper, the weapon category takes two great aspects of very common weapon classes. Assault rifles and light machine guns combined to make the perfect weapon. But in the process, the category gets some of the drawbacks and not enough of the benefits.

Recoil on the Double Gun and inaccuracy are the main drawbacks. It's easy to miss plenty of shots, and range isn't much of an option when using it. Because there are also only 60 rounds to utilize, which is dwarfed by real light machine guns, the magazine empties out fast.

If players end up finding an Epic or Legendary Double Gun that has some fantastic mods on it, then players should think about utilizing the drop, especially if it's better than what they have. However, in most cases it's better to simply equip an assault rifle or a light machine gun in Outriders.

The assault rifle fills the role of accuracy and sustained damage at multiple ranges, while the light machine gun is great for suppression and a high magazine capacity. Both weapon types fill those roles expertly and the Double Gun sits in the middle of a role that is much needed in Outriders.