"What's he reacting to?": xQc showcases a hilarious demonstration to Pokelawls while playing Apex Legends

Felix "xQc" Lengyel acted out a hilarious demonstration for Georgie "Pokelawls" on stream while the two played Apex Legends.

The pair got to talking about Amazon Prime watch parties, where xQc showed Poke and his viewers how it felt to watch someone during those streams without having access to Amazon Prime.

xQc imitates people who live stream Amazon Prime watch parties

During a recent stream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel began queueing up with Georgie "Pokelawls," or simply "Poke," to play Apex Legends. As they waited for their match to load, the two began to talk about Amazon Prime watch parties, for which xQc had some heated opinions to share.

"Prime watch parties," as they are referred to, are when streamers can stream movies or TV shows from Prime Video that are synced across viewers' devices. As Twitch is an Amazon-owned platform, special integrations between it and Prime Video facilitate this.

xQc began texting Pokelawls on Discord regarding Prime watch parties. When his chat asked him what it was about, he said there was a reason he "literally can't say." He then added that most viewers in the EU couldn't watch the movies streamed, assumingly due to copyright issues. Poke continued:

"Bro, it's so awkward going to a watch party and just watching the streamer when you can't watch the movie. So weird. It's so weird that you can watch the streamer when they're watching a watch party fullscreen (without the movie)."

xQc agreed, voicing his opinion that people who don't have Prime should not be able to watch the stream, as they would be greeted by an odd sight. He then began to imitate exactly what they would see:

In the background, Poke could be heard laughing uncontrollably at Felix's imitation. His chat began laughing as well, both at the absurdity of his actions and at how accurately xQc presented his demonstration.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

People on the Livestream Fail subreddit mentioned that streamers have been able to combat the wall for non-Prime viewers by adding the movie's live timestamp in the corner of the screen. Others argued that the whole concept was pointless, as it was geographically gated.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar