“Just like LSF but without the dogs*t commenters”: xQc pitches “billion-dollar” idea to Twitch staff

During a recent live stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel pitched what he claims was a billion-dollar idea to Twitch staff member Pluto.

In recent months, Twitch has introduced a range of new features to modernize various aspects of the platform, including diversity tags, the paid boost feature, and a change in the subscription fee refund system. xQc’s revolutionary idea was about Twitch’s clip recommendation system.

The streamer claimed that people do not have the time to watch the entire streams to find the highlights. Instead, he pitched a system where viewers could watch the most popular clips on the platform at any given time.

xQc wants Twitch’s clip recommendation system to be more like the LivestreamFail subreddit

During a recent live stream, xQc talked to Twitch staff member Pluto, who works in the platform’s partnerships department. xQc said that he had a billion-dollar idea that could revolutionize Twitch. He began by claiming that people want to see the top clips of the platform on any given day:

“People want clips. People want to see top clips. People want to see what happened today on this forsaken platform. I don’t have time to watch all the streams. I don’t have time to watch all the streamers. But I do have a little bit of time and I want a highlight reel of all the streamers I’m interested in or another section about what happened today on Twitch. What happened today in the realm of live content.”

The streamer claimed that people were mostly interested in the popular content on the platform on a given day, and simply don’t have the time to watch all the streams. He said that the new system would be just like the LivestreamFail subreddit, but without the commenters. However, he went on to claim that a chat feature could also be added at a later time:

“Just like LSF, but without the dogs**t commenters, whatever. Not LSF, just on Twitch, and we can add a live chat, and a VOD chat.”

Hence, the streamer believes that Twitch should have its clip recommendation system, which shows all the small clips that prove to be most popular on any given day. xQc’s ideas were met with encouragement from Pluto, who claimed that he loved the views. Pluto also said that the platform’s clip recommendation was working well, as xQc made a range of further suggestions as well.

However, it was his billion-dollar idea that the streamer was most excited about. While Pluto seemed impressed with the concept, it will be interesting to see whether the Twitch staff decide to heed xQc’s advice and introduce the new feature.

