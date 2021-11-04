What's the release date of Shipment in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard wouldn't truly be a Call of Duty title without the addition of some fan-favorite map remakes.

One of the most iconic multiplayer maps in all of gaming will be returning with Call of Duty: Vanguard. Shipment and its close-quarter battles are coming back very soon after the game launches.

The classic map will sport a new look in Call of Duty: Vanguard that better fits the theme of the game, but the layout will remain the same. Players can dive right in when it comes to the game on November 17, 2021.

Shipment in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard content road map (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to receive a ton of content prior to and after Season One of the game begins. The first season is set to start on December 2, 2021, but players can get some pre-season content for free.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard content road map has detailed what to expect at launch, before Season One, and during it. The game will begin with its campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies modes.

Free pre-season content will then arrive, including the popular map Shipment. That will be added to the game as completely free downloadable content come November 17, 2021.

Call of Duty: Vanguard's road map labels it as a "Remastered Classic Map," so players can expect it to have a brand new look and feel, but with the same chaos Shipment has always delivered.

Prior to Shipment arriving, there has been no indication of what playlists the map will be available in. More than likely, it will slide into the rotation of several different multiplayer modes.

It also makes the most sense for a Shipment 24/7 type of playlist to reappear in Call of Duty: Vanguard. This will give players a massive chance to gain XP and try out the new map.

Needless to say, however Shipment is utilized in Call of Duty: Vanguard, fans are excited to try it out. The classic map has been a favorite for well over a decade now, and it's good to see that it's not going anywhere.

