“What is he saying?”: Mizkif reacts as Moistcr1TiKal seemingly leaks OTK’s plans to get into Esports 

Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKal" White Jr seemingly spilled one of the biggest secrets in the industry. He spoke at length about Mizkif's crew, One True King (OTK), rejoining the Esports business.

The conversation took place in a recent stream the two partnered on. While Charlie supposedly spilled the beans, Mizkif vehemently denied all rumors of his organization's "plans."

MoistCr1TiKal supposedly reveals secret plans of Mizkif and OTK

During their recent stream together, Charlie had some time in the spotlight when Mizkif stepped aside from the stream for a few minutes. To make matters fun, the former joked about leaking OTK's secret.

"I'll leak all of Miz's OTK plans."

MoistCr1TiKal then brought up that the crew, which includes members like Asmongold, Jschlatt, Nmplol, and many more, are looking into joining the Esports scene again.

"OTK's getting into the Esports biz."

He later made fun of Mizkif by stating that his friend had been asking him to provide recommendations and tips for their plan, as he considers himself a bonafied winner with his Esports team.

"He was asking me for recommendations on who he might be interested in picking up in the pro gaming scene. so I've been trying to give him the roadmap."

Mizkif, who had been listening to all the chatter from Charlie, explained that the latter's leak was fake, and that the organization has no plans to join the industry again.

"What the h*ll is he saying? That's even true. It's not even true. It's actually not true, chat."

Who is the One True King?

OTK contains members and content creators who were once a major part of the Esports scene, especially World of Warcraft. Earlier this year, the organization even had a team that competed in the pro scene of the popular MMORPG title.

Cdew @cdew_wow Thanks for watching today guys. If you missed I decided to share that we found out our contracts will not be renewed later this year by OTK. Came as a shock to us and unfortunately we’ll be once again looking for an org later this year. Thanks for watching today guys. If you missed I decided to share that we found out our contracts will not be renewed later this year by OTK. Came as a shock to us and unfortunately we’ll be once again looking for an org later this year.

However, after over six months of competing, OTK announced that they wouldn't renew the contracts of the players, and they officially left the Esports scene, which was also pointed out by Mizkif during the stream.

"OTK walked away from Esports."

While Mizkif has said that these "leaks" from MoistCr1TiKal aren't true, fans can't help but speculate about the chances for such a thing to happen.

While the crew's previous experience on the scene didn't last long enough, fans can always hope that they can return stronger.

