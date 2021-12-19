"Come over!": MrBeast responds to Mizkif's request to be in his videos

Twitch streamer and "clout goblin" Mizkif recently sent out a wish to be in one of MrBeast's videos after the popular YouTuber posted another video with several major content creators of the red platform.

While Mizkif has been watching these videos with his fans on livestream, he has yet to be a part of MrBeast's content, and it seems like the latter dosen't mind the collaboration at all.

MrBeast invites Mizkif to be in his videos after the Twitch streamer reached out to him on Twitter

Recently, Twitch streamer Mizkif tweeted about wanting to be part of MrBeast's videos after he reacted to his recent content, including the $1,000,000 Influencer Tournament.

The video contained many of YouTube's biggest creators including Logan Paul, Zach King, Bella Poarch, Mark Rober and many more. While there weren't any Twitch streamers present in it, fans would love to see some of them take part in the future.

But things took an interesting turn when MrBeast responded to Mizkif's request by calling him over to be in his videos. While Mizkif has been part of many popular videos by YouTube creators and streamers, this might be the first time he will ever be paired up with the platform's most famous creator.

When it comes to Twitch and YouTube, both Mizkif and MrBeast have been at the top of the game for the past few months. Recently, Mizkif has been right up there at the top of the platform's charts, which consist of creators like Ninja, Shroud, xQc and many more.

At the same time, MrBeast has had a meteoric rise to fame after producing some of YouTube's biggest videos like the Squid Game recreation, and now the $1,000,000 Influencer tournament.

The two form an unlikely pair as their content revolves around different mediums. While MrBeast's more about production and ideas, Mizkif is much more laid back, with his best videos and streams revolving around drama and fun.

However, the duo pose for an interesting combination that fans would definitely want to see together. While a YouTube video may be on the cards soon, it will also be fun to see MrBeast step out of his comfort zone if he decides to do a massive stream with Mizkif, which just might break the internet.

