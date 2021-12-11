“Ludwig deserves it more than Dream”: Mizkif has his say on The Game Awards’ Content Creator of the Year award

The Game Awards 2021 produced many worthy and a few not-so-worthy winners from streamers, professionals, and general gamers alike. One popular streamer, Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo, has shed some light on his thoughts on the award ceremony and mentioned a few deserving names.

He also revealed who he thinks didn’t live up to the name of the Content Creator of the Year winner.

On a Twitch stream, Mizkif analyzed a few of the other possible candidates for this award and brought them into the spotlight. Apparently, The Game Award fans were not happy with some of the results either, resulting in support for Mizkif’s claims.

Mizkif opens up about The Game Awards 2021, thinks others deserved Content Creator of the Year

“I think Lud (Ludwig) deserves it more than Dream. I would totally say that. Lud absolutely killed it this year.”

Popular Minecraft streamer Dream took the crown of the best Content Creator of 2021, an award many think others should have won, just as Mizkif revealed above. Others in the running in Mizkif’s mind include Jerma, GreekGodX, and more.

Elegant Lilligant @QueenLilligant @thegameawards @Dream Yeah good job awarding someone who normalizes toxic relationships between creators and fans aka. "Stan Culture". @thegameawards @Dream Yeah good job awarding someone who normalizes toxic relationships between creators and fans aka. "Stan Culture".

“Who really pushed the narrative this year? Greek, no one could actually imagine having a full-time streaming job and then becoming a Tiktoker.”

Mizkif, along with a large chunk of members from the gaming community, feels that Dream shouldn’t have won the award due to his nature of supporting a toxic fan-to-streamer relationship. When doubted yet still winning, Dream told the haters to “keep on hating”.

The fans aren’t happy. Apparently, Dream’s content and attitude towards the business should have eliminated him from contention after some claimed he cheated his way through Minecraft. While the accusation may be exactly that at best, it leaves an eerie feeling in the hearts of gaming fans.

Mizkif has significant influence across the streaming community, and others are starting to notice. The award can’t be revoked or given out to any other streamers, but this is an eye-opening detail that may impact The Game Awards 2021 in the future.

