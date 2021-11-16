Game Awards 2021: Fortnite nominated for Best Community Support and Best Ongoing Game categories

Fortnite remains atop the gaming world. Although it's already an award-winning title with a massive following and player base, it's now poised to add potentially two more awards to its mantle. The Game Awards haven't been held yet, but the nominees were just announced.

Tons of popular games were nominated, including Fortnite, Deathloop, Rachet and Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread and more. Fortnite received just two nominations, but the game has a tantalizing chance to clinch both accolades.

Fortnite nominated for two awards at Game Awards 2021 livestream

Fortnite faces stiff opposition for the Best Community Support award

The first award that Fortnite could potentially take home is the Best Community Support award. However, it faces stellar competition in this category. Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV Online and No Man's Sky were also nominated for the said accolade.

Notably, this award is highly coveted by fans of the game. Not only is it a good reflection on Fortnite, but also a positive nod to the players themselves. Since this is a collective accolade, the winner could make a claim to having the best community in gaming.

Fortnite has a thriving fanbase and winning this would cement its status as such.

Fortnite vying for Best Ongoing Game award

The second award that Fortnite is up for is the Best Ongoing Game award. Once again, it faces impeccable competition. Apex Legends, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Warzone are all up for it as well.

Epic Games' title has won several Game Awards in the past, and could add two more. (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite has a strong chance at winning this one as there aren't many games out there that can rival it in terms of constant updates and innovation. Indubitably, the game is constantly moving forward, growing bigger and better. Fortnite's relentless quest for innovation gives it a great chance to win this award.

Voting is currently live, as fans and players can visit the official Game Awards 2021 , log in and vote for each category. Fortnite players will certainly be supporting their game to take home both of these prestigious awards.

