What is the secret behind Harv's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and how to unlock it

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can unlock Harv's island after allowing three pieces of land on their island.

Upon selling these, Harvey visits the island to inform players about his island. Once that's done, players will be able to visit his island whenever they want, spending no bells or Nook Miles.

The wedding season event that ended a few days back allowed players to visit Harv's island to create a Photopia set for Cyrus and Reese. Interestingly, Harv's island has a range of hidden details.

Harv's island in Animal Crossing

Harv's island looks like any other normal island in Animal Crossing. However, compared to other islands, including mystery islands, there aren't many trees around his house.

Most of the areas on this island are prohibited for players, and upon exploring the island for a bit, players will realize that there isn't much on the island in the first place.

There aren't many trees around Harv's island in the game (Image via GoNintendo)

Nintendo hasn't even given the poor villager a beach for his island, which is rather surprising. Nintendo has added yet another small detail. Players can shake trees on their islands to grab fruits or other items, including a bag full of bells.

However, shaking trees on Harv's islands rewards players with branches. Sadly, players are unable to collect or take them back to their islands.

Players can access the Wedding Season event via Harv's island (Image via GoNintendo)

Additionally, Harvey has installed log like fences on his island that are inaccessible to players. Fence customization is one of the most sought after features in the game.

Players hope that Nintendo will introduce an update to conclude fence customization. As expected, Nintendo has kept everything under wraps and seems to be taking its own time to give players what they want.

Lastly, honest patrons of the game are unable to access any of their items on Harv's island. So if players have something notorious in mind, they should think twice, as they can neither place nor move anything on his island.

