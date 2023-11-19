What is the secret code in Super Mario RPG?

The latest Super Mario RPG remake has been receiving glowing praise not just for being an excellent conversion of the SNES classic but also one that is incredibly faithful. So much so that even the secret easter eggs have made it over. One such example is the secret code input from the original, which also transitions to the Nintendo Switch intact.

But how do players use it, and what does it actually do in Super Mario RPG, if it serves any purpose at all?

Input buttons in a pattern to activate secret code in Super Mario RPG

In the Japanese release of the game back in 1996 on the Super Famicom, developer Square added an easter egg in the game. This was activated by inputting a series of button inputs. In a surprisingly delightful attention to detail, this translates over to the Nintendo Switch as well.

To use the code in the latest game, players need to pause the game while playing. While on the menu screen, input the following buttons in a sequence: Down, Up, Right, Left, L, R, L, R, B. Using ZL and ZR instead of L and R, respectively, also works. This will summon a miniature Toad (one of the denizens of the Mushroom Kingdom in the Super Mario series) onto the screen.

A toad should appear if you have entered the code correctly. (Image via X: @PSIBEP)

He will explain that the player has discovered a secret code. But what does it do exactly? Unfortunately, nothing. No secret modes, no hidden power-ups, or anything else. The on-screen Toad wonders the same and even checks what's different by highlighting the stats on the screen. But it seems like nothing has changed. In other words, it is a silly little gag for humorous intent.

Toad also spills the beans further that there are no other such codes in the game, and retrying this code input again will yield the same result. With Super Mario RPG being a big upgrade over the Super NES original in many ways, the developers could have added something extra with the code to switch things up - especially since developers don't do this anymore.

But perhaps this is fine as well, seeing that this easter egg was not available in the non-Japanese versions of the 1996 title. As such, the latest remake is the first time international fans will be experiencing this fun jab from the developers. It should be noted that this easter egg can be used at any time, so players do not need to meet any special or specific criteria to activate it.

What is Super Mario RPG about?

First released as Super Mario RPG Legend of the Seven Stars, it is the first JRPG entry in the acclaimed Super Mario series of platformers. The titular Mario will once again head out to save the day, this time to defeat the Smithy Gang, who has scattered Star Road into seven pieces.

The gameplay, writing, and other fundamentals are nostalgically mostly intact, with many improvements like graphics in place as well. While the original was a collaborative effort between Square and Nintendo, the new remake is handled by ArtePiazza, who is known for collaborative efforts on Square Enix's Dragon Quest titles.

Super Mario RPG was released on November 17, 2023. It is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.